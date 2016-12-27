8 tips and tricks for Apple AirPods

4:39 Close Drag

Apple's AirPods are finally shipping after a long delay, although availability is still limited. If you're lucky enough to have a pair already, or just want to learn more about the wireless earbuds before they arrive, here are eight tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's AirPods.

Connect to iPhone

The pairing process for the AirPods takes three-seconds -- literally. Open the charging case, wait for the prompt on your phone, tap Connect and you're done. Don't worry about repeating these steps on the rest of your Apple devices, as long as you use the same iCloud account on a Mac or iPad.

Connect to everything else

Notice that small, semi-hidden button the back of the charging case? That's what you'll use to pair AirPods to an Android device, Apple TV or anything else that doesn't work with Apple's W1 chip.

Check battery on iPhone

You have a couple of options when it comes to checking battery status of your AirPods and the charging case.

You can either open the charging case next to your iPhone, which should prompt your phone to display a popup with battery status. Or, you can add the battery widget to Notification Center's Today panel using the instructions in this post. Keep in mind, the Battery widget will only include AirPods if you are actively using them.

Check battery status on Apple Watch

If you own an Apple Watch, here's a cool trick: When using AirPods, open Control Center on your Apple Watch and tap on the battery button. In addition to displaying battery stats for your watch, you will also find stats for your AirPods.

Change name of AirPods

There isn't a dedicated app for altering settings and customizing your AirPods, instead you'll need to do it through Bluetooth settings. (Settings > Bluetooth)

Tap on the "i" icon next to your AirPods' name.

Give Siri the boot

While viewing your AirPods' settings, you can also change the double-tap functionality to play/pause your music or do nothing at all, instead of beckoning Siri each time.

Use AirPods on a Mac

If you want to use AirPods to listen to all audio coming from your Mac, you will need to select it as an audio output device.

To do that, click on the speaker icon in the menu bar and select your AirPods from the list.

Otherwise, you can use the AirPlay icon in iTunes to select AirPods to stream music from your Mac to your ears.

No sharing

What happens when someone else tries using your AirPods? A message letting them know the AirPods aren't theirs shows up. Of course, he or she can pair the AirPods to an iPhone with a tap on Connect, but it's nice to know someone can't sneak in some listening time on your AirPods without you knowing.