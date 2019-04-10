These Galaxy S10 wallpapers for your phone's hole-punch selfie camera are pure gold

You can't look at the Galaxy S10 ($986 at Amazon), Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10E ($700 at Amazon) without noticing the front-facing camera. It doesn't live in a notch like on the iPhone XS. Instead, the selfie camera appears as a hole-punch in the top-right of the screen -- Samsung calls this design the Infinity-O display. Samsung's default wallpapers attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner, but some Samsung fans have created wallpapers that turn the cut-out into an eyeball for your favorite characters.
The largest S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus, has two cameras on screen, which makes it possible to turn them into a pair of eyes for Bender, the robot from Futurama, or Baymax, the lovable robot from Big Hero 6 (Galaxy S10 fans are clearly into robots). Star Wars wallpapers are perhaps the cream of the crop, many of which include Darth Vader, where the S10 camera becomes a dark void in the baddie's left eye.
Scroll through the best of the bunch. Step-by-step instructions on how to install these Galaxy S10 wallpapers are at the end.
1. Darth Vader (Download wallpaper)
Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic Star Wars villain, glares out at you from a darkened helmet.
2. R2D2 (Download wallpaper)
It appears that R2D2, the helpful robot from Star Wars, peeps at you with his robot eye.
3. Star Wars BB8 droid (Download wallpaper)
The Star Wars BB8 droid accompanies you, like it did with Poe Dameron.
4. The Death Star from Star Wars (Download wallpaper)
The Death Star from Star Wars sits in the corner of your phone, ready to destroy.
5. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)
Baymax from Big Hero 6 waves at you, ready to become your new best friend.
6. Bender from Futurama (Download wallpaper)
Bender from Futurama struts towards you while staring at you with his robot eyes.
7. Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. (Download wallpaper)
Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. attempts to scar you when you turn on your phone.
8. Minion (Download wallpaper)
The Minion is ready to be your sidekick and take on the day (or the world).
9. Wall-E (Download wallpaper)
Wall-E searches for life on Earth while looking at you.
10. Iron Man (Download wallpaper)
Iron Man uses your phone camera to shoot beams from his hands.
11. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Download wallpaper)
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghost Busters stares ahead with a menacing look.
12. Thor eye patch (Download wallpaper)
Thor gazes at you with his eye patch on.
13. Simpsons doughnut (Download wallpaper)
The iconic doughnut from The Simpsons is hanging around your camera.
14. Air Jordan (Download wallpaper)
Michael Jordan's infamous Air Jordan Jumpman slam dunks on your camera.
15. Mars Rover (Download wallpaper)
The Mars Rover looks to you for a mission.
How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy S10
To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus to one of the images above, follow these steps:
Open the web link to the wallpaper
Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up
Tap "Download image"
Click the home button
Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up
Tap Wallpapers
Tap Gallery
Tap the image you just downloaded
Tap "Home and lock screens"
Tap "Set as wallpaper"
Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper
That's it! Hope you enjoy your new Galaxy S10 wallpaper. Remember, you can swap them out all you like.
Originally posted March 19.
