After a long two months, Taylor Swift's finally released her new single, You Need To Calm Down, just in time for Pride month. The song includes lyrics like "control your urges to scream about all the people you hate 'cause shade never made anybody less gay."

She also revealed the name of her album, Lover, which will be released August 23. Why that date? Swift informed her fans that August is the eighth month, and if you add 8+2+3 you get 13 -- her favorite number.

You Need To Calm Down is now available to stream and buy, and we're sure it will soon break streaming records.

So, Swift fans, get your phones and laptops out -- you can listen to her new song using any of these music streaming apps.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

Listen to You Need To Calm Down here on YouTube.

Fans can listen to You Need To Calm Down on Spotify. Tip: If you don't have Spotify Premium, you can add the song to a playlist and listen to it on repeat.

Apple Music and iTunes

The single is available to stream on Apple Music and buy on iTunes for $2. If you have an Apple Music account, you could also go to the app and set a notification to alert you when the new album is out -- which will be August 23.

Amazon Alexa

Listen to You Need To Calm Down on Amazon Alexa for free with Prime. You can also listen offline if you're somewhere with no Wi-Fi or cellular coverage (like on an airplane).

Deezer

You can now listen to T-Swift's new single on Deezer. Deezer also has access to her other albums, like Reputation and 1989.

Originally published on April 26, 2019. Updated to include new single and album name.