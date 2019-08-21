Taylor Swift's Lover: How to preorder and presave the album on Apple, Spotify, Amazon

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's hotly anticipated seventh studio album Lover is due out Aug. 23 and we're here to make sure you're 100% ready for it. Lover will be available to purchase and play across all digital platforms from midnight E.T and (9 p.m. PT on Aug. 22). Whether you want to stream it, download it or buy a physical copy, follow our instructions to ensure you're ready for launch day (and the YouTube livestream event).

On Friday, Swift released the full track list for the album to tease and tantalize us ahead of the release. Four tracks from the album -- Me!, You Need To Calm Down, The Archer and Lover -- are already out in the world and available to stream. Together they hint at a sparkling pop album that contains a potent mix of radio-friendly earworms, dreamy synth pop and the devastatingly vulnerable writing that Swift has shown us time and again.

Two of the songs released so far have been produced by Joel Little (of Lorde's Melodrama) and two by Jack Antonoff, who is Swift's frequent collaborator. It's not yet known whether Swift has once again worked with Max Martin and Shellback, who are credited on some of her biggest hits, including Blank Space and Shake It Off.

A fifth song, The Man, has been heard by Vogue and is described by the publication as a "thought experiment" about how Swift's career (and related adventures and misadventures) would be perceived if she were male.

With the album 18 tracks long, that means there are still a Swiftian 13 songs that we are yet to hear, and that we still no little about other than that they'll obviously be lyrical and melodic masterpieces. Do you want to hear them? Of course you do, so use the time between now and then to prepare.

Spotify

Spotify

If you're a Spotify subscriber, the streaming service has a handy tool that lets you automatically presave the album and any prerelease singles to your Spotify Library as soon as they become available.

Every day until the album's release, Swift will be releasing exclusive lyrics in the form of audio messages via a Spotify playlist "Love, Taylor: Lover Enhanced Album." The playlist also contains a video message from Taylor, a handwritten note using Spotify's Canvas creative tool, the four pre-released Lover tracks and 11 favourite love songs picked out by Taylor herself.

Apple Music and iTunes

Apple Music has a similar feature that lets you add the album to your library before its release , but if you really want to support the album and you like having your own music, you can also preorder tracks on iTunes.

Deezer

Deezer subscribers will not be left out of the Lover streaming bonanza. The service will have Swift's new record, just as it has the rest of her discography.

Google

Lover already has 4.9 stars on the Google Play Store and it's not even out yet. That's the power of Taylor for you. You can preorder the album now so it will be ready and waiting for you in your downloads on launch day.

Amazon

We're only days away from you being able to say: "Alexa, stream Lover by Taylor Swift!" You'll be able to stream Swift's new album for free through Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, and listen offline too. Amazon also gives you the option of buying the album as a download or in a physical format.

- @amazonmusic: what color lips would you like for this commercial?



- Me: yes pic.twitter.com/U636ofm97w — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 19, 2019

Deluxe versions

In the age of streaming, you might think you don't need to buy physical copies of an album. But if you're a Swiftie you might be missing out if you don't invest in at least one of the four deluxe versions of Lover.

Each version contains a different set of Taylor's diary entries, handwritten lyrics and archived photos, along with spare pages for you to add your own journal entries. You'll also get two bonus audio memos, a poster and a lyric book. Head to Target on launch day to purchase it, or to Swift's website for more details and merch bundles that include the album.

Launch day partays

The album's release week will include a number of events you can tune in to from across the US, including an Aug. 22 concert live from New York's Central Park on Good Morning America, and a town hall and takeover on SiriusXM's Hits One on Aug. 23 and over the weekend.

On Aug. 22, Swift will also go live on YouTube Originals at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT to perform a song, take questions, talk with Stella McCartney about their new fashion collaboration and debut a music video for the title track, Lover.

On Aug.23, iHeartRadio will host an album release show at at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Fans can tune into to hear audio from Swift's Secret Sessions (pre-release album listening parties) in which she'll explain how she came up with and developed the ideas behind the 18 tracks.

As if that wasn't enough, on Aug. 25 Swift will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her award-nominated videos for Me! and You Need To Calm Down are available on YouTube now.