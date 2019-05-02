Spring is in the air, but you're still a mess. Time to clean your phone, home and life

Spring is in the air -- and as the dust settles on winter, all the extra light streaming in the windows might be making it clear that you have tangles of cables, a dirty laptop and plenty of kitchen mess. Time to connect with your inner Marie Kondo.

We've collected the best tips for the right ways to clean up and organize. If you need some extra motivation, try downloading some of these apps to inspire you to get your cleaning on.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 spring-cleaning tech tips

Keep your current phone clean and recycle your old ones

Clean your phone screen the right way

Here's how you can recycle your electronics

Derek Poore/CNET

Clean your laptop and TV, and organize those cables

Sarah Tew/CNET

Disinfect your kitchen and home

Eat better, exercise more for a healthier you