Spring is in the air -- and as the dust settles on winter, all the extra light streaming in the windows might be making it clear that you have tangles of cables, a dirty laptop and plenty of kitchen mess. Time to connect with your inner Marie Kondo.
We've collected the best tips for the right ways to clean up and organize. If you need some extra motivation, try downloading some of these apps to inspire you to get your cleaning on.
Keep your current phone clean and recycle your old ones
- Clean your phone screen the right way with these tips.
- Here's how you can recycle your electronics without harming the environment.
Clean your laptop and TV, and organize those cables
- How to clean your laptop screen.
- Your keyboard and mouse are filthy. Here's how to clean them.
- How to clean your TV screen.
- Organize your messy cords with these tips.
- Here's how to clear out junk files on your Windows 10 PC.
Disinfect your kitchen and home
- These four areas of your fridge are probably filthy.
- How to clean your oven without using chemicals.
- Keep your carpets looking new with these helpful tips.
- Cheap, easy ways to give your home a makeover.
- Declutter your closet in one afternoon.
- How to deep clean your mattress to rid it of odors and mites.
Eat better, exercise more for a healthier you
- Eat healthier with these four tech tools.
- Add these tools to your kitchen to make cooking easier.
- These tech gadgets will keep you healthy.
- Get in shape with these 10 YouTube fitness channels.
Your lost or stolen Android phone: Here's how to get it back.
The best home security system for you: Here's how to pick.
Discuss: Spring is in the air, but you're still a mess. Time to clean your phone, home and life
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.