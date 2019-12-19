And you thought your December was busy. In the middle of the holiday season, seven presidential hopefuls will take the stage Thursday for the sixth Democratic primary debate. With the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary set for early February, time is running out for the Democratic candidates to make their case to the American public.

The debate will take place in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT Thursday and will be shown on live on PBS and YouTube (above). Here's what you need to know and how to watch even if you don't have cable.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

Which candidates are in the debate?



Seven candidates have qualified for the sixth debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

There will be three fewer candidates in this debate than in the last. Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race, while Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard failed to qualify for this debate. Recent entrants to the race, namely former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, also failed to qualify.

To qualify for the sixth debate, candidates had to hit 4% in four approved polls or 6% in two early-state polls, plus bring in money from at least 200,000 unique donors, including 800 individual donors from 20 states.

Who is hosting and moderating the debate?

Hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, the debate will take place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will moderate.

How can I livestream the debate?

The debate starts at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on PBS. You can stream it live and for free on YouTube.

Cord cutters can also watch the debate live on YouTube TV. It just added PBS to its lineup to become the first the live TV streaming service with the channel. According to PBS, more than 100 of its member stations are available live on YouTube TV, which covers more than 75% of US households.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are available in your area.

YouTube TV offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated for the current debate.