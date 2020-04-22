Elections 2020

Joe Biden's views on tech

Joe Biden's views on tech

If the presumptive Democratic nominee winds up becoming president, he could have a profound effect on tech issues affecting us all.

by
Facebook, Instagram add location info to high-reach posts ahead of 2020 elections

Facebook, Instagram add location info to high-reach posts ahead of 2020 elections

The social media giants want you to know who and where political posts come from.

by
Reddit is publicly tracking all political ads on its site ahead of 2020 election

Reddit is publicly tracking all political ads on its site ahead of 2020 election

The site launches a subreddit dedicated to political ad transparency.

by

CNET Politics Debunked

Deepfakes' threat to 2020 US election isn't what you'd think

Deepfakes' threat to 2020 US election isn't what you'd think

And if a devastating deepfake does emerge, it'll hit at the last moment.

by
Ahead of election 2020: Tips on finding information you can trust

Ahead of election 2020: Tips on finding information you can trust

Deciding whether to trust memes and news stories is hard work.

by
Meet the people who track and expose disinformation

Meet the people who track and expose disinformation

The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab takes CNET to the front lines of the political disinformation war raging on social media.

Inside a pro-Trump YouTube disinformation network that spans Vietnam to Bosnia

Inside a pro-Trump YouTube disinformation network that spans Vietnam to Bosnia

YouTube removed at least 20 channels posting false or divisive content to generate ad dollars. The channels used voice-over actors to read scripts. At least one of them was hired on Fiverr, the freelance marketplace.

Electric co-ops could be what solves the rural digital divide

Electric co-ops could be what solves the rural digital divide

Democrats vying for the presidency in New Hampshire look to power companies created under the New Deal to solve a 21st century issue for rural Americans.

The Latest

Deepfakes' threat to 2020 US election isn't what you'd think
And if a devastating deepfake does emerge, it'll hit at the last moment.
1 day ago
Ahead of election 2020: Tips on finding information you can trust
Deciding whether to trust memes and news stories is hard work.
9 days ago
Facebook, Instagram add location info to high-reach posts ahead of 2020 elections
The social media giants want you to know who and where political posts come from.
Apr 22, 2020
Reddit is publicly tracking all political ads on its site ahead of 2020 election
The site launches a subreddit dedicated to political ad transparency.
Apr 14, 2020
Joe Biden's views on tech
If the presumptive Democratic nominee winds up becoming president, he could have a profound effect on tech issues affecting us all.
Apr 12, 2020
Bernie Sanders, strong supporter of net neutrality, ends presidential bid
Former Vice President Joe Biden will now likely face President Donald Trump in the general election.
Apr 8, 2020
Meet the people who track and expose disinformation
The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab takes CNET to the front lines of the political disinformation war raging on social media.
Apr 2, 2020
Inside a pro-Trump YouTube disinformation network that spans Vietnam to Bosnia
YouTube removed at least 20 channels posting false or divisive content to generate ad dollars. The channels used voice-over actors to read scripts. At least one of them was hired on Fiverr, the freelance marketplace.
Mar 20, 2020
Elections amid coronavirus: How officials aim to keep voters safe
"They voted during the Civil War. We're going to vote."
Mar 17, 2020
Here's where the Democratic candidates stand on tech issues
The Democratic candidates have included net neutrality, rural broadband, online privacy and other technology issues in their platforms.
Mar 17, 2020
Hard to say where Joe Biden was headed with that Jack the Ripper debate line
Raise your hand if you had the infamous London serial killer on your debate bingo card.
Mar 15, 2020
Democratic debate: Bernie Sanders tells voters to 'go to the YouTube'
The internet goes to town on the Vermont senator's quirky phrasing as he attacks former Vice President Joe Biden on Social Security.
Mar 15, 2020
How to watch the debate in Washington, DC tonight live without cable
After relocating the debate from Arizona to the nation's capital, it's time for Bernie versus Biden.
Mar 15, 2020

Elections 2020

As the primary season for the 2020 election begins, big tech will be front and center as both presidential and congressional candidates debate issues like online privacy, antitrust, tariffs, 5G, access to broadband and more. The discussions will also trickle down to other races as states push to revive net neutrality and set policy that the federal government has yet to tackle.

But tech companies themselves will be a campaign focus, as well. Both Republicans and Democrats have called for more regulation of giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google, but how that could take shape will depend on who claims victory in November. At the same time, the industry will face its own role over critical issues that could influence the election like hacking and voting security, deep fakes and social media's role in promoting misinformation.

It's a long time until Election Day. Until polls open, CNET is here to break down the critical tech issues as they play out and explain how candidates, from the statehouse to the White House, are reacting to them.