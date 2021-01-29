Samsung Galaxy S21: 6 hidden features to get the most out of your new phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy 21 is out now. All three models look truly impressive, between full 5G support across the lineup, a new camera array and improved camera features. The S21 Ultra even has a new feature for the S-series, with S-Pen stylus support.

All three phones run Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.1 proprietary skin. That means you get the best of Android 11, but you also have access to improvements and tweaks Samsung has made to the operating system. For example, the S21 has two different types of floating notifications and you can now add effects to your video calls.

Below I'll show you some of my favorite hidden features that I've discovered on the Galaxy S21 Ultra so far.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How to turn the S21 off

If you long-press the power button expecting to turn the phone off, you're in for a surprise. A Bixby surprise, to be exact. That's right, holding in the power button will actually launch Bixby, instead of giving you the option to turn the phone off. But don't fret, you have a few different options to power your S21 down or restart it:

Swipe down from the top of the screen to view the quick settings panel, then tap on the power button in the top-right corner.

Long press the side button and volume down button at the same time until the power menu shows up.

Change the side button to function as the power button by going to Settings > Advanced features > Side key and select Power off menu. Going forward, long-pressing the power button will bring up the power menu.

Sarah Tew/CNET

S-Pen support on the S21 Ultra

This isn't a hidden feature, so much as it just isn't all that obvious unless you've been explicitly told about it. You see, the S21 Ultra lacks anywhere to store the S Pen, like the Note series does. So if you bought the phone because you wanted the best Samsung has to offer, you wouldn't know any better.

The S21 Ultra will work with any Galaxy Note series or Galaxy Tab S series S-Pen stylus. Or you can opt for the S21 Ultra case that includes an S Pen.

If you have an S Pen, all you need to do to start using it with the Ultra is to touch the tip of it to the screen and it should just work. If you hover the pen just above the screen's surface, you'll see a little icon on the display showing that it recognizes the stylus. Once you touch it to the screen, the Air Command icon will show up on the screen, letting you take quick notes, screenshots, etc.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Add effects to your video calls

Ever see someone use those fancy backgrounds on Zoom? The ones that make it look like you're somewhere else? Well, you can do that on the Galaxy S21 in your video calls. To select your effect, go to Settings > Advanced features > Video call effects. Turn it on, then select whether you want your background just blurred, a color or a specific image from your photos.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Turn on Floating notifications for easy access to alerts

Android 11 brought the launch of Google's new Bubbles notification feature, which looks and works a lot like Facebook Messenger's Chatheads feature. That is, instead of having to swipe down the notification panel to view alerts, a floating circle gives you quick access to your conversations at all times. Bubbles does the same thing, but for more apps, like Google's Messages.

Bubbles joins Samsung's version of the same feature, called Smart pop-up view. But before you can use either one, you'll need to enable it.

Go to Settings > Notifications > Advanced settings > Floating notifications. Pick the option you want to use, both of which have a quick animation on the screen to show how they work. Experiment with both Bubbles and the Smart pop-up feature to figure out which one you prefer, even if it's neither of them.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Lock screen widgets

Samsung's Always On Display (AOD) feature has long been a favorite of mine. It makes it easy to quickly see information or control audio playback, but with the Galaxy S21, you can do even more with it. If you go to Settings > Lock screen > Widgets you can turn on each widget you'd like to use, along with Show on Always On Display. Then, whenever your phone is locked and the AOD feature is active, double-tap the clock to view all of your widgets.

Now playing: Watch this: We review the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its bonkers cameras

Search for anything on your phone

Having trouble finding an app, contact or file? Swipe down from the top of the screen to review the quick settings shortcut panel, then swipe down again to view the full quick settings panel. Tap the search icon at the top of the screen and type your query.

As we continue to dig through the Galaxy S21 and its features, we'll keep adding more hidden features that we find. If you have a favorite, leave a comment. If you're still on the fence about the S21, be sure to read our review. And then, if you're convinced, you can order one right now.