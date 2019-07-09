Powerbeats Pro: Master your new wireless earphones

The new Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are similar to Apple's AirPods in terms of function, but they are much more rugged earbuds and designed to withstand abuse from workouts. They're water-resistant so they can handle your sweaty ears, and include Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing.

But don't let the minimalist black design fool you into thinking these workout-friendly Beats earbuds don't have many features. The Powerbeats Pro earphones have a handful of clever ways to make them easy to control and fit best on your ears.

As part of CNET's new How To Do It All YouTube channel, we show you how to set up the Powerbeats, pair them to various phones, sync them across your devices with an iCloud account and take advantage of built-in features like the Automatic Ear Detection feature. We also walk you through using them on an Android phone, resetting the charging case and adding the battery widget to your iPhone.

Take a look at the video at the top of the story.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're still hankering to learn more about the Beats Powerbeats Pro check out CNET's article: Powerbeats Pro: 9 tips and tricks to get the most out of your wireless earbuds.

We paired the Powerbeats to an iPhone XS ( ), Google Pixel 3 ( ), Apple Watch Series 3 ( ), iPad Air ( ) and MacBook Pro ( ).

And to see how the earphones compare against the AirPods read AirPods vs. Powerbeats Pro: The best wireless earphones are….