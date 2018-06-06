NBA Finals 2018: Start time, how to watch and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers blew Game 1 when JR Smith lost track of the score, and then got blown out in Game 2 when Steph Curry went crazy from three-point land. The Golden State Warriors are up two games to none, winning both games on their home court.

The series now shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, where LeBron James and the Cavs will try to get back in the series. Let's review your options for watching NBA Finals.

NBA Finals 2018 schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, June 6 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, June 6 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET Game 4: Friday, June 8 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET



Friday, June 8 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET Game 5*: Monday, June 11 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET



Monday, June 11 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET Game 6*: Thursday, June 14 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, June 14 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET Game 7*: Sunday, June 17 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET



*If necessary.

Broadcast TV

ABC is broadcasting the NBA Finals, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord for $10: installing an indoor antenna

Online or streaming

WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app have live streams of the games. To stream the game with WatchESPN, you need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the games with one of the big five live-TV streaming services if you live in the right market.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes ABC. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes ABC. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

You'll need to pay $5 extra a month for the Broadcast Extra package on top of Sling TV's $20-a-month Orange package to get ABC. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of ABC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes ABC. YouTube TV is also the first presenting sponsor of the NBA Finals.

In the meantime, fans can watch the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN or WatchESPN, and the Western Conference Finals on TNT, TNTDrama.com or the TNT app.

Originally published on May 23, 2018.

Update, June 5: Added new information.

Best TVs right now: The past year's best sets, all in one place.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.