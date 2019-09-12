Microsoft Store trade-in offer: Up to $650 toward a Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Juan Garzon / CNET

Apple's competitors aren't going to sit idly by while you gaze longingly at the new iPhones released yesterday. Microsoft is hoping to catch you before you order an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with a tempting trade-in offer that can put a big hole in the price of a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10 Plus. You can get between $50 and $650 for your current device, but you must get yourself to a Microsoft Store. That's right, this trade-in offer can be completed only in person. Let's get to the details of this deal.

What devices are eligible for the trade-in?

Here's the list:

Microsoft

There are three devices that will fetch you the maximum trade-in value of $650. They are:

To complete the trade, you must purchase a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus at the time of the trade-in in the store.

(I don't know why Microsoft lists pricing for Australia or the UK when it states that this offer is valid only in the US and Canada. Or why it lists "USD" for each country. Or, while we're at it, why it uses apostrophes in the plural names of the products.)

Great, my phone is eligible! What kind of shape does it need to be in?

According to Microsoft, your current device "must power on and be in fully functional, working condition without broken/missing components, cracked display/housing or liquid damage, cannot be password protected, and include original chargers/accessories."

Do I really need to go to a Microsoft Store?

I'm afraid so. And one located in the US or Canada, according to Microsoft.

You can find the closest store to you using Microsoft's store-locater tool here (spotted via Android Central). Sure, trekking to a physical store isn't as easy as popping your current phone in the mail, but the advantage of trading in your current phone in store is you can find out its trade-in value right there and then -- before you buy its replacement. Don't like the number Microsoft gives you? You can turn around and walk right out.

If you aren't close to a Microsoft Store, Samsung has a trade-in deal that can save you up to $600 on a Galaxy Note 10.

How long does this Microsoft Store trade-in offer last?

From now until Sept. 22.