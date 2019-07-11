Listen to Beyonce sing Spirit on the new Lion King 2019 soundtrack

Kwaku Alston/Disney

It's the circle of life, and it moves us all. The Lion King, the 1994 musical Disney animated feature, is back with a new soundtrack for 2019 that includes brand-new performances from Beyonce, Elton John, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner. Beyonce's new single, Spirit, is a star of the new soundtrack, produced by Hans Zimmer and Jon Favreau.

You can listen to Disney's The Lion King's 2019 now. Beyonce will be releasing her own album, The Lion King: The Gift on July 19, so keep an eye out for that.

While you still have to wait one week to see The Lion King movie (you can purchase tickets now), you can at least get into the safari spirit by listening to the album.

Here's the list of music streaming sites where you can find the new tracks.

