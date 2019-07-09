Angela Lang/CNET

Using Google's Chrome browser to buy things just got easier with an update that skips over a step to autofill your credit or debit card digits directly into the purchase page. Before, you could use only Chrome's extremely convenient autofill feature if you turned on Chrome Sync in the browser. Now, Google lets you sidestep Chrome Sync. As long as you're signed in to your Google account, you'll be able to check out faster.

You'll first want to make sure that you have a payment method set up in Google -- we walk you through that below. Each time you make a purchase, Google will ask for your CVC (the three-digit card verification code, which is located on the back of most cards) for security purposes. Here's how to use the new service.

Adding a credit or debit card to your Google Account

1. From your browser, go to myaccount.google.com.

2. Click on Payments & subscriptions.

3. Select Manage payment methods.

4. Click Add a payment method and enter your card number, name and address.

5. Click Save. Now you'll be able to use your debit or credit card for future purchases while in Chrome.

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Making a payment in Chrome

1. Make sure you're signed in to Chrome when you're ready to check out. When you click on the payment method, a box will appear that says Show cards saved in your Google Account.

2. Click on the box and select which card you'd like to use, if you've entered more than one.

3. Enter your CVC and click Confirm.

And that's it! Hopefully that means no more typing your card in each time you want to make a purchase, and no more taking the extra step to turn on Chrome Sync.

The one caveat to keep in mind is that not all shopping sites may use this feature yet, so don't take it out on Google if you do have to do a little extra legwork from time to time.