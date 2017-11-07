iPhone X: How to disable auto-brightness

Instead of letting the iPhone X ($999.00 at Apple) automatically adjust how bright your display needs to be, Apple has tucked a toggle to disable auto-brightness into the Settings app.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

It's a bit hidden, but here's what you need to do: Open Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations and slide the switch next to Auto-Brightness to the Off position.

Pay close attention to the warning just below the toggle. Because the iPhone X uses an OLED display, screen burn-in is inevitable, and by disabling auto-brightness you can potentially cause harm to your screen. It's up to you, of course, to decide if the risk is worth it.