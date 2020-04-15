iPhone SE: How to preorder and buy Apple's new $399 phone this week

Apple just announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a starting price of $399 (£419, AU$749). The new iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display -- tiny by modern standards -- and brings back Apple's beloved home button with Touch ID. Don't be tricked by its low price, the new iPhone SE is just as capable and nearly as powerful as the more expensive iPhone 11 ($699 at Apple).
The iPhone SE uses Apple's A13 processor, has a 12-megapixel camera and wireless charging. It's available with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage and comes in black, white or red.
Preorders for the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup open up worldwide on Friday, April 17. Deliveries will begin one week later, on Friday, April 24. Here's what you need to know to get one in your hands as soon as possible.
2020 iPhone SE prices
|64GB
|128GB
|256GB
|2020 iPhone SE
|$399, £419, AU$749
|$449, £469, AU$829
|$549, £569, AU$999
When can I buy Apple's new iPhone?
Apple will begin taking preorders for the new iPhone SE on Friday, April 17. Orders will begin to arrive on April 24.
What colors will the iPhone SE come in?
The iPhone SE comes in black, white and red.
What about storage size?
The iPhone SE can be configured with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage.
What will it cost me?
iPhone SE
- 64GB: $399, £419, AU$749
- 128GB: $449, £469, AU$829
- 256GB: $549, £569, AU$999
Order at: Apple US, Apple UK, Apple Australia
Retailers
Order direct from Apple
Apple will open up preorders on Friday, April 17. You can pay full retail price, which starts at $399 or sign up for a payment plan through Apple, which starts at $16.62 a month for 24 months.
Apple lists AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless as some of the US carriers the iPhone SE will be compatible with, but we don't have any information on their preorder plans and pricing quiet yet. We'll add launch details for the new iPhone SE as more information is available.
