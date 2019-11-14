How to watch Clippers games in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are no longer playing second fiddle to the Lakers. After trading for Anthony Davis this past offseason to join none other than LeBron James, the Lakers were a good bet to be the talk of the town for yet another season in LA. The Clippers then made their move, signing Kawhi Leonard fresh off of winning the Larry O.B. for Toronto before turning around and trading for Paul George to create a Big Two to rival the Lakers' pairing of Davis and James. Leonard and George join a strong core that includes Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams to make the Clippers NBA title favorites.

Clippers fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to stream the team's games live without a cable or satellite TV subscription. Most live TV streaming services carry the regional sports network that broadcasts the team's games in the Los Angeles market. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live. And you can also catch the Clippers on national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Stream Clippers games live in LA

In 2019, Clippers games are shown on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, an RSN available only in the LA market. Sling TV ( ) is the only major live TV streaming service that does not not carry the Clipper's RSN. Check out your cord-cutting options below for the packages that carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC and Fox Sports Prime Ticket in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes everything a Clippers fan needs: Fox Sports Prime Ticket, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket, TNT and NBA TV, but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. Its $70-a-month Max package adds Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Neither plan features NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. AT&T TV Now is raising its prices later this month, and its new base price will be $65 for the Plus package and $80 for Max.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds Fox Sports Prime Ticket and NBA TV. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. None of Sling TV's plans includes ABC or Fox Sports Prime Ticket, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market livestreaming of Clippers games

If you're not in Los Angeles, then you can't get Fox Sports Prime Ticket. You can, however, stream Clippers games live with an NBA League Pass subscription. Or resign yourself to watching the team only when it's featured on a national NBA broadcast.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.