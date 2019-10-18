AT&T TV Now price hike could add $15 to your bill

Online TV service AT&T TV Now is raising prices by up to 30% next month. AT&T customers received notices this week about the price hike, according to a Friday report by Bloomberg.
The service consists of live TV channels streamed online. The $50-a-month "Plus" package will now reportedly cost $65 a month, and the $70 "Max" package will go up to $80 a month. The changes roll out Nov. 19.
"We're adjusting our pricing to reflect the cost to deliver content to our customers," an AT&T representative said in a statement. "Customers can contact us at any time to review their plans or make account changes."
AT&T Now, formerly DirecTV Now, also rolled out a $10 price hike earlier this year.
