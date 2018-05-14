How to use YouTube's Take a Break feature

Last week at Google I/O the company announced a new Wellbeing initiative. Through the program, Google wants to help users realize just how much time they're spending on a phone, in turn hopefully combating smartphone addiction.

One of the early features the company promised is a reminder in the YouTube app for users to take a break after a set amount of video watching.

The feature is now live and ready for use. Here's how to set it up, and what exactly happens when you reach a time limit.

First, download the latest version of the YouTube app on iOS or Android. Next, open the app and tap on your profile picture followed by Settings. Android users will need to select General before finding (and tapping) the option labeled Remind me to take a break. You can set YouTube to alert you it's break time every 15, 30, 60, 90 and 180 minutes.

Going forward, once you hit your self-imposed time limit in the YouTube app, an alert will show up reminding you it's time to take a break. When the alert shows up, you can either adjust the amount of time between interruptions or dismiss it and continue watching a video.