How to turn on T-Mobile's robocall and scam call protection now

T-Mobile customers can opt in to free spam call protection called SpamShield now. A dedicated app arrives later this month.

T-Mobile's ScamShield service provides a handful of protection measures to guard you from spam calls and scams.

 Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

T-Mobile just announced ScamShield, an extension of its existing service that reveals spam calls and helps block robocalls. In a change, it will come free to all T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This is a service that carriers, including T-Mobile, previously charged for.

On July 24, customers will be able to access an entire suite of options through the ScamShield app you can download on your phone -- and through the Call Screener app for Sprint customers. But you don't have to wait until then to get T-Mobile's protection. 

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can go to the phone dialer and tap in #662# to turn it on now. This will work for postpaid customers (you pay a monthly bill for the previous month's use) and not for prepaid customers.

This is a developing story. You can read more about ScamShield here and what other carriers are doing to block robocalls.