How to stream and buy Taylor Swift's new single ME!

Taylor Swift's 13-day countdown came to an end on Friday, giving Swifties exactly what they wanted. Her single, ME!, featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, was finally released and will be available to stream and buy midnight ET, April 26 or 9 p.m. PT Thursday.

So, Swift fans, get your phones and laptops ready to listen to Swift's new song through one of these music streaming apps.

YouTube

Watch Tay Tay's music video here on YouTube when it premieres at midnight ET, April 26 or 9 p.m. PT Thursday on YouTube.

Spotify

Fans will be able to listen to her latest song on Spotify at the same time, midnight ET, April 26 or 9 p.m. PT Thursday.

Apple Music and iTunes

Swift's single will be available to stream on Apple Music and iTunes. We'll update this page once we know the pricing. Meanwhile, if you have an Apple Music account, you can go to the app and set a notification to alert you when her new music is out -- ME! is our first glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming album (for now being referred to as TS7).