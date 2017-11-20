CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Phones

How to force close apps on the iPhone X

The process is similar to previous iOS devices, with a minor change.

César Salza / CNET

Force closing or quitting an app on iOS is, according to Apple at least, never really necessary. Still, some like to keep a tidy multitasking view. And let's face it, there are times when an app has to be force closed because it's simply stopped working. 

Without a home button on the iPhone X ($999.00 at Apple), there are some new gestures you'll need to learn to get around your new phone. Multitasking and closing an app are a couple of those gestures. Let's take a look. 

multitasking-iphone-x

 Jason Cipriani/CNET

To force close an app on the iPhone X, swipe up from the bottom and leave your finger on the screen about halfway up to activate multitasking mode.

force-close-apps-iphone-x

 Jason Cipriani/CNET

Next, long press on any of the app previews until a red circle shows up in the top-left corner.

You now have two options to close apps: Tap on the circle, or swipe up on the app previews. And, yes, you can still close more than one app at a time.

Apple
Next Article: The biggest Tech Turkeys of 2017