How to force close apps on the iPhone X

Force closing or quitting an app on iOS is, according to Apple at least, never really necessary. Still, some like to keep a tidy multitasking view. And let's face it, there are times when an app has to be force closed because it's simply stopped working.

Without a home button on the iPhone X ($999.00 at Apple), there are some new gestures you'll need to learn to get around your new phone. Multitasking and closing an app are a couple of those gestures. Let's take a look.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

To force close an app on the iPhone X, swipe up from the bottom and leave your finger on the screen about halfway up to activate multitasking mode.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Next, long press on any of the app previews until a red circle shows up in the top-left corner.

You now have two options to close apps: Tap on the circle, or swipe up on the app previews. And, yes, you can still close more than one app at a time.