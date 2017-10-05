How to fix 7 annoyances in iOS 11

There's an adjustment period with any new iOS. New features get added. Things get moved around. If some of iOS 11's changes have left you feeling frustrated, then perhaps the following seven fixes will have you feeling better about yourself and your updated iPhone or iPad.

1. Stop autoplay videos in the App Store

Auto-play videos are everywhere you turn, which you have probably noticed if you have visited Facebook, Twitter or pretty much any website lately. With iOS 11, auto-play videos have come to the redesigned App Store. If you don't want demos of games and other apps to automatically start playing when you are scrolling through the App Store, it's easy to disable them. Open Settings, go to iTunes & App Store, tap Video Autoplay and select Off.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

2. Put an end to app rating requests

Apps asking you for your thoughts and opinion isn't new to iOS 11, but a setting to disable them is. Now, you can put an end to an app interrupting you with a request for you to rate it. Head to Settings > iTunes & App Store and toggle off In-App Ratings & Reviews.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

3. Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for reals

The buttons in the Control Center for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi no longer turn off your device's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios. Instead, they simply disconnect you from devices and networks so you can continue to use AirDrop and AirPlay and the Apple Pencil and the Apple Watch. Read Rick Broida's informative post on the topic for more detail, but the short of it is you need to dig into Settings to actually turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Those paths: Settings > Bluetooth > Off and Settings > Wi-Fi > Off.

4. What to do with screenshot thumbnails

I agree, the new iOS 11 screenshot tool is awesome. But if you want to take a screenshot and quickly save it to your camera roll without editing or annotating it, then you might get annoyed by the thumbnail preview that appears in the lower left corner of the screen. Turns out, you can just ignore them. Better yet, swipe to get rid of them. You do not need to tap on the thumbnail, tap

Done and then tap Save to Photos to save a screenshot. Just let the thumbnail disappear after a few seconds or flick it away -- either way, it'll be saved to your photos.

5. Uncover the hidden auto-brightness setting

The auto-brightness control has moved from its logical spot in the Display & Brightness page in Settings. Where did it go? It's now hiding out in the Accessibility page. Follow this path to find it: Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

6. No Night Shift in Control Center?

There are many new buttons you can add to the revamped Control Center, but the Night Shift button it not one of them. It is, however, only a 3D Touch or long-press away. Call up the Control Center and 3D Touch or long-press the brightness slider and you'll see the Night Shift button at the bottom of the screen.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

7. Declutter the iPad's busy keyboard

This one is iPad-only. With iOS 11, the iPad's keyboard gets double-mapped keys to make it easy to access symbols and numbers, which you might find to be #convenient. If you can't get the hang of the flick gesture to type a key's secondary symbol, however, and want to return to the old iPad keyboard without the double-mapped keys, head to Settings > General > Keyboard and toggle off Enable Key Flicks.