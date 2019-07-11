Hey YouTube, stop showing me videos I don't want to see

Angela Lang/CNET

Nothing is more frustrating than opening the YouTube home page and seeing recommended videos about knitting when you'd rather see cute puppies running around. You've never looked up anything about knitting, so why does YouTube think you like it? Fortunately, YouTube has come up with a solution by giving you more control over your home page and Up Next videos.

Making a few changes to your settings will put you in charge of your YouTube experience and show you more personalized videos -- like stuff you actually want to see.

The new update works on Android and iPhone ( ) now, and is coming to your desktop soon.

Stop seeing unwanted video suggestions

You have two ways of getting rid of those unwanted video suggestions -- you can either tell YouTube not to recommend a specific channel or simply say you're not interested in watching a certain video.

Option one

Step 1. From your YouTube home page on your phone, tap the three dots next to the video you don't want to see.

Step 2. Select Don't recommend channel.

Step 3. A box will appear that says "We won't recommend videos from this channel to you again." You can select More Info or Undo.

Step 4. If you select More Info, you'll be redirected to the Google Support page explaining how you can manage your recommendations and search results.

Option two

Step 1. From your YouTube home page on your phone, tap the three dots next to the video you don't want to see.

Step 2. Select Not interested.

Step 3. A box will appear that says Undo or Tell us why.

Step 4. If you select Tell us why, tap either I've already watched the video or I don't like the video.

Continue doing this for videos and channels you don't like. This will personalize your YouTube account to hopefully weed out the videos you're not interested in watching, and train YouTube not to show them to you again.

