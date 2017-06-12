​Here's what all those Snapchat emojis mean

Those emojis beside friends' names come and go and change as you use Snapchat -- sometimes daily.

From double pink hearts to flames, every emoji has a special meaning. If you don't like the default emojis, you can change each to fit your own personality, too.

In addition to ones outlined below, there are others reserved for verified accounts, with each verified account getting a different emoji. For example, Rihanna has a red ballon emoji and Jared Leto has a cactus. Snapchat has a list of verified accounts and their emojis to make things a little easier.

Friend emoji meanings

Each emoji meaning is preset by the Snapchat team. Here's what each one means:

A baby face next to someone's name means you just became friends.

A gold heart means you are best friends. Best friends on Snapchat means you send the most chats to this person and they send you the most chats too.

A red heart means you have been each other's best friend for at least 2 weeks.

Pink hearts mean you have been each other's best friend for at least 2 months.

A simple smiley face means you send a lot of snaps to this person, but they're still not best friend status.

A smirk means that best friend status is unrequited. You're their best friend, but they aren't someone you send snaps to the most.

A grimace means there's competition. Your best friend is also that person's best friend.

A smiley face with sunglasses means that you and this person share a close friend.

Flames beside someone's name mean you're on a snapstreak. You have to send a snap every 24 hours to keep up your snapstreaks. The symbol will appear next to the numbers of days that you and a friend have snapped each other.

An hourglass appears next to someone's name to remind you that your snapstreak is going to end soon.

A 100 emoji means that you've been on a snapstreak with this person for 100 days.

A star means that one of your friend's snaps was replayed by you or another snapchatter within the last 24 hours.

A birthday cake means it's your friend's birthday. This emoji could be wrong, though, if your friend entered a fake birth date in his or her profile.

How to change friend emojis

Want your best friend emoji to be a surprised cat face? No problem.

Emojis aren't set in stone and you can change them to whatever you like. Go to Settings > Additional Services > Manage > Friend Emojis. Next, click on the default emoji in this list. A menu with new emoji choices will appear. Tap on the emoji you like and tap the back button to set your new emoji.

screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

Don't worry: Only you can see your emoji changes. If you don't like your new emojis, you can change them back to the default emojis by clicking Settings > Additional Services > Manage > Friend Emojis > Reset to Default.

Zodiac emojis

In addition to the friend emoji, Snapchat puts a zodiac emoji below the person's Snapcode if that person has entered a birthday in his or her account. This tells you that person's zodiac sign (which gives you a hint as to when his or her birthday may be).

Alina Bradford/CNET

Here are the meanings of each zodiac emoji:

Alina Bradford/CNET

Editors' note: This article was originally posted on April 25, 2016, and has been updated.