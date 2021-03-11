Google Maps update lets you draw in missing roads. Here's how

Google

Google has a new solution for adding any new or hidden roads its missing: draw them in yourself. Google announced a couple of updates to Google Maps Thursday, including asking users to add more reviews and photos for local spots you frequent.

Here's how to add a road to Google Maps using the new desktop road editing tool:

Go to maps.google.com on a desktop computer When you see a missing road, click the side menu button Go to "edit the map" Select "missing road" Draw a line along the path the road takes.

You can also add a name for those new roads, change road directionality and correctly align any incorrectly drawn roads on Google Maps.

Google Maps will also allow you to plug in details on road closure dates and reasons.

All updates will be vetted by Google Maps before being published. The feature is coming to maps in more than 80 countries in the next few months.