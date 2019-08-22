Best Note 10 wallpapers and how to use them

Juan Garzón/CNET

Customers who preordered the Galaxy Note 10 have been receiving the phones (here's everywhere you can buy them), and if you're one of them, it's time to start looking for a cool wallpaper to pair perfectly with the front-facing camera. Much like the Galaxy S10, the hole-punch camera on the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus' "Infinity-O displays" is located on the screen, which might be distracting to some users. However, the Note 10 only has one front-facing camera and it's in the center so it's more symmetrical, unlike the S10 Plus ( ) and S10 5G.

People have already started creating wallpapers to hide the camera in plain sight. So far, we're starting to see some of the same wallpapers that fans created for the Galaxy S10, including characters from The Incredibles and Big Hero 6 films. But we're also seeing some new designs appear, like ones that makes the camera lens disappear into the pupil of actor Blake Lively's eye.

You can scroll through the wallpapers we've found so far and see step-by-step instructions on how you'll install these Galaxy Note 10 wallpapers once you have the phone in-hand.

1. Submarine (Download wallpaper)

Is that submarine spying on you?

WallPix

2. The Joker (Download wallpaper)

Who's really taking the picture -- you or the Joker?

Olli_bear/Reddit

3. Solar eclipse (Download wallpaper)



Here, the moon surrounds the selfie camera as it crosses the sun over Earth.

Reddit

4. Helen Parr from The Incredibles (Download wallpaper)

Elastigirl's superpower isn't only flexibility -- she also has the power to blend in with the hole-punch camera on your screen.

dabig_OG/Reddit

5. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)

Baymax may be large and hard to miss, but he sure does a fantastic job at making you forget where your front-facing camera is.

dabig_OG/Reddit

6. Homer Simpson (Download wallpaper)

Mmm, donuts...The buffoonish cartoon dad covers up the camera with his favorite sprinkle-covered food of all.

BostonDeviceRepair/Reddit

Pac-Man is about to eat all of the ghosts, or are they about to get him?

EmmyON85/Reddit

8. Space child (Download wallpaper)

A space child is painting the universe using just a feather and ink.

dabig_OG/Reddit

9. Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star's eye flawlessly lines up with your phone's camera.

Ice Universe/Reddit





10. For the golf lover (Download wallpaper)

Putt the ball to the hole, err, camera?

dabig_OG/Reddit

How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy Note 10

To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy Note 10 or 10 Plus to one of the images above, follow these steps:

1. Open the web link to the wallpaper

2. Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up

3. Tap "Download image"

4. Click the home button

5. Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up

6. Tap Wallpapers

7. Tap Gallery

8. Tap the image you just downloaded

9. Tap "Home and lock screens"

10. Tap "Set as wallpaper"

11. Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper

That's it! Now you can enjoy your new wallpaper that covers the front-facing camera on your new Galaxy Note 10.

Check back often for more wallpapers and see how to get wallpapers for your Galaxy S10.