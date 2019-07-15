Best Amazon Prime Day service deals: Discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and more

James Martin/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is a go -- it officially kicked off at midnight PT on Monday, July 15, and will last 48 hours through July 16. And rival retailers such as Walmart, Target and eBay are offering their own sales this week, too. Though many of us think of Prime Day as the big blowout event where you can find deep discounts on all sorts of merchandise -- everything from TVs to the Instant Pot pressure cooker -- it's not just about the "stuff." You can also find great deals on a number of subscriptions and services.

Below, check out some of the best discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and more. Keep three important things in mind:

All the deals on these subscriptions and services are available right now.

After the promo period, you'll automatically begin to get billed at the full rate until or unless you cancel.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Amazon With more than 50 million ad-free songs, Amazon is becoming a formidable contender to music services such as Apple Music and Spotify. This promotion requires you to have a Prime subscription, and it's for new Amazon Music Unlimited Members only. For four full months, you can get a subscription to Amazon's music service for just shy of a buck. After that, you'll need to pay the full price, unless you decide to cancel. Amazon is also offering six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free if you purchase an Echo device. Again, you must be a Prime member and new to Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon New subscribers to Kindle Unlimited, Amazon's catalog of more than a million books and thousands of audio books, can get three months of the service for free. Since Kindle Unlimited is regularly $9.99 per month -- and a normal trial period is typically 30 days -- that's a pretty decent savings. Note that you must be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal, and the promotion ends July 31. (This deal is also thrown in if you buy a new Kindle -- all of which are nicely discounted for Prime Day.)

If you spend a lot of time in your car or on the bus, you might prefer listening to your books. For the month of July, you can get three months of Audible Gold for just $4.95 per month. The service is regularly $14.95 per month, so you're essentially getting three months for the price of one. With the Gold plan, you get credits toward one audiobook and two Audible Originals a month, which you can keep even after your membership has ended. To get this deal, you must be a Prime member and new to Audible. The offer ends July 31.

In the mood for romance? For the whole month of July, both Prime and non-Prime members can sign up for three months of Audible Escape for $3 per month. Audible Escape gives you unlimited listening to a wide selection of love stories. A regular membership is typically $12.95 per month. When the three months is up, you can either pony up for the full $12.95 price or cancel the membership.

James Martin/CNET AmazonFresh, Amazon's grocery delivery service, is quickly expanding, and if you haven't tried it out yet, now's the time. Right now, existing AmazonFresh customers can save up to 40% on groceries. And new customers can get $15 off grocery orders that are $35 or more (use the code FRESH15). Orders between $35 and $50 also get free shipping, depending on your ZIP code.

Ever worry about what your kid is watching on YouTube? FreeTime Unlimited is a kid-friendly subscription service that helps parents control the kinds of content their kids can access. It's aimed at kids ages 3 to 12 and offers ad-free movies, TV shows, apps, games and more. The service regularly costs $29.99 per month, but right now, anyone can get it for $2.99. That price is usually only available for Prime members. And for the month of July, if you sign up for a three-month subscription, you'll also get a free set of kids' Disney headphones. (Sorry, adults.) Kids can choose from Avengers, Aladdin, Spider-Man or Toy Story headphones.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know