Amazon Prime Day 2019 Kindle e-readers on sale: $85 Paperwhite, $175 Oasis and more

Prime Day is here and it's the perfect time to crack open an e-book. Amazon always offers discounts on its own devices for Prime Day, and the company's Kindle e-readers are seeing some nice price chops this year.

The Kindle Paperwhite, now fully waterproof and the best value in the Kindle line, is selling for $85 (8GB version). That's $45 off its list price and the best price we've seen to date for this model. The same is true for the new entry-level Kindle and the top-end Oasis, which is being slightly updated later this month. These Kindle deals are available now.

Full details on all the Kindle deals are below. Already have a model you're happy with -- or prefer to use the Kindle app on a mobile device? Check out the Kindle Unlimited service for free for 3 months for unlimited access to more than a million books, magazines and Audible audiobooks. It's $10 per month thereafter. (The free trial is also included with the purchase of any Kindle below.)

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85 (for the 8GB model). That's the best price we've seen for the latest-generation Paperwhite. See the Kindle Paperwhite review

David Carnoy/CNET The new entry-level Kindle has a built-in light now but doesn't have the same high-resolution screen as the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. Nor is it waterproof. Still, it's a perfectly decent e-reader for $60. That's $30 off its list price, plus you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited. See the Amazon all-new Kindle review





Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $80 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. Additionally, you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $175. See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review

