Amazon Prime Day 2019 Kindle e-readers on sale: $85 Paperwhite, $175 Oasis and more

If you're in the market for a Kindle, these are the best prices we've seen on Amazon's e-reader this year.

Prime Day is here and it's the perfect time to crack open an e-book. Amazon always offers discounts on its own devices for Prime Day, and the company's Kindle e-readers are seeing some nice price chops this year. 

The Kindle Paperwhite, now fully waterproof and the best value in the Kindle line, is selling for $85 (8GB version). That's $45 off its list price and the best price we've seen to date for this model. The same is true for the new entry-level Kindle and the top-end Oasis, which is being slightly updated later this month. These Kindle deals are available now.

Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals

Full details on all the Kindle deals are below. Already have a model you're happy with -- or prefer to use the Kindle app on a mobile device? Check out the Kindle Unlimited service for free for 3 months for unlimited access to more than a million books, magazines and Audible audiobooks. It's $10 per month thereafter. (The free trial is also included with the purchase of any Kindle below.)

Kindle Paperwhite: $85

(Save up to $50)

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85 (for the 8GB model). That's the best price we've seen for the latest-generation Paperwhite.

$85.00 at Amazon
See the Kindle Paperwhite review

Amazon all-new Kindle: $60

(Save $30)
David Carnoy/CNET

The new entry-level Kindle has a built-in light now but doesn't have the same high-resolution screen as the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. Nor is it waterproof. Still, it's a perfectly decent e-reader for $60. That's $30 off its list price, plus you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.

$60.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon all-new Kindle review


Kindle Oasis (2017 version): From $175

(Save up to $75)
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $80 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. Additionally, you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $175.

$175.00 at Amazon
See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review
