Android Messages for web now lets you text from PC and Mac. Here's how

Anne Dujmovic/CNET

Want to keep texting someone even though you don't have your phone on you? You can now send and receive Android text messages on your computer -- but you'll want to set it up before you lose your phone.

Google on Monday announced Messages for web as a brand-new feature for Android Messages, as spotted by 9to5Google. The feature begins rolling out Monday and will continue through next week.

To use the feature you'll need the latest version of the Android Messages app, which you can probably download here. Then do the following:

On your computer, go to messages.android.com

Then on your phone, open the Android Messages app

In Messages, tap the More options menu (the one with three dots) and select Messages for web

(the one with three dots) and select Use your phone to scan the QR code on your computer

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

The ability to send and receive texts on your Android phone and computer has been long overdue. Apple's iMessages has supported this feature for a few years, but since you need an iPhone ($800 at Cricket Wireless) and Mac, not everyone could use the feature. Now that Android's messaging platform supports this, an awful lot more people can start texting without their phones.

Google also announced four other new features in Messages:

Integrated GIF support so you can search for and send GIFs in the Messages app

Smart reply which suggests text or emoji responses to incoming texts

Preview links within conversations

Easy copy and pasting for passwords and verification codes sent through texts