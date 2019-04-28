Taylor Swift's 13-day countdown came to an end on Friday, giving Swifties exactly what they wanted. Her single, ME!, featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, was finally released and will be available to stream and buy midnight ET, April 26 or 9 p.m. PT Thursday.
So, Swift fans, get your phones and laptops ready to listen to Swift's new song through one of these music streaming apps.
YouTube
Watch Tay Tay's music video here on YouTube. It features Swift speaking in French and unveiling a brand-new pet cat.
Spotify
Fans can listen to ME! on Spotify. If you stream the song through Spotify's mobile app, you get a cute, exclusive video, just as you did for Delicate during the Reputation era.
Apple Music and iTunes
The single is available to stream on Apple Music and buy on iTunes for $2. If you have an Apple Music account, you could also go to the app and set a notification to alert you when the new album is out -- ME! is our first glimpse of what to expect from what is for now being referred to as TS7.
Deezer
You can now listen to T-Swift's new single on Deezer. Stream the song here and have access to her other albums, like Reputation and 1989.
Discuss: 5 ways to stream and buy Taylor Swift's new single ME! right now
