Under Armour

Here we go again. Another day, another security breach.

This time it's Under Armour's MyFitnessPal, the popular fitness app. The company reported Thursday that some 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts had been compromised by an "unauthorized party."

Translation: It's time to change your password. And this isn't optional; the company is requiring all users to take this step.

However, you can't do so in the app. You'll have to sign into your MyFitnessPal account in a browser, then sign in using your mobile username and password.

Once you've signed into your account, click Settings, then Change Password. Make sure to take note of the new password, because you'll need it the next time you log into the mobile app.

Speaking of which, we strongly recommend using a different password for each and every site and service you use, and using a password manager to organize them. (They can generate robust passwords for you as well.) If you're not currently using one, LastPass is an excellent free option.

While you're at it, be sure to educate yourself on the nature of phishing scams, which arrive via email and attempt to steal all manner of personal information.