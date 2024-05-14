A Mover’s Guide to Internet: Before, During and After Your Move

Moving can be exciting, but it’s rarely fun. There’s so much to do, especially if you tackle it all yourself to save money. (If you decide to hire movers, here’s some advice on leaving a tip.)

A good moving company will take much of the physical work out of the ordeal, but some things, like your internet connection, are best handled on your own.

Coordinating the transfer or set up of new internet service isn’t the most important part of a successful move, but it’s something you’ll want to dedicate some time and thought to, nonetheless.

Locating local internet providers

It’s important to find the best internet service provider and plan for your new home, then properly cancel or transfer service at your old residence.

You’ll need to carefully pack and transport any equipment (whether you're taking it with you or returning it), and ensure your new home is ready for installation. Finally, you’ll want to set your Wi-Fi up for maximum efficiency and security.

That may sound like a lot to add to an exponentially growing list of moving tasks, but it shouldn’t be too bad when you break it down into these steps to take before, during and after a move. Here’s the ideal way to cross “internet” off your moving checklist.

Before your move: Shopping new, canceling or transferring old

Like many aspects of your move, planning ahead will make things easier when it comes to your internet connection. Take the time to explore internet options at your new place and compare available plans. When you’re ready, go ahead and sign up for service and schedule your install (if necessary), then call to transfer or cancel service with your current ISP.

Find the best internet service

Available providers, speeds and pricing will vary depending on location. It’s likely you’ll have different internet options when moving out of town or state, but the same is also possible even when moving just a short distance.

ISP search tools, like the one further up this page, are good indicators of potential internet service providers and plans in an area (and for more accurate results, enter the address you're moving to).

If you have a chance to speak with your new neighbors before you move, ask them about their internet -- it’s not only informative, it’s a great way to start a conversation and possibly make friends in a new neighborhood. If you'll be renting, try checking with the leasing office or property manager about available internet providers.

Once you’ve got an idea of the internet providers in your area, it’s time to compare connection types, plans and service details. The connection type is important -- we can tell you first-hand the difference it can make -- but, ultimately, you want to select plans that satisfy your speed needs and budget.

Next, take a look at equipment fees, data caps, contracts, price increases (and when they go into effect), customer satisfaction reports and any limited time offers before making your final decision.

Schedule service start and end dates

You can schedule your transfer or new service start date for your move-in day, but it may be more convenient to have service start a day or two later.

You'll be busy with other things on the move-in day, so you may not have time to set up and use your connection. If professional installation is required, you and your stuff may be in the install technician’s way -- and they might be in yours.

Scheduling your cancellation date is more straightforward. Simply schedule it for your move-out date, or whenever you plan to pack up your router, thus cutting the Wi-Fi connection.

Keep in mind that some providers may charge you a full month’s service after a certain date. Check with your provider to see if there is a major cost difference between terminating service on your move-out date versus a day or two before.

Transferring your internet service vs. starting new

If you’re sticking with the same ISP, should you transfer your service or cancel the account and start a new one?

The most practical scenario for canceling rather than transferring is if you plan to put the service in someone else’s name, like a spouse or roommate. This could allow you to take advantage of new customer pricing and special offers. Otherwise, it often makes more sense to simply transfer service.

Transferring your internet service will typically carry over any discounts, promotional offers or locked-in rates you have. Your account information, including your payment method, will also conveniently carry over to your new home.

Additionally, transferring service will maintain your tenure as a customer, which can be a powerful negotiating point when speaking with customer service about better rates or service terms.

If you need to change your speeds, it should be possible to do that with your transfer (though being locked in a contract can complicate things). Speak with a customer service representative about your options when transferring service -- you may even be able to negotiate a lower rate or better service terms for your new home.

During your move: Packing your router, preparing for install

By this point in the internet-moving process, the hard part is over. You'll still need to pack up your router, whether you’re taking it with you or returning it to the provider.

When packing your router, I would recommend treating it like an expensive gaming console. You don’t necessarily need to protect the exterior from scratches like you would a TV or computer monitor, but you don’t want to damage any interior or exterior components (such as buttons or ports), so you want to handle it carefully.

Wrap your router in newspaper or a soft cloth (save the bubble wrap for your glassware), then securely pack it in a box with little room for it to bounce around during your move. If rain is in the forecast, take care to ensure the router does not get wet.

Perhaps a little less importantly, you’ll want to keep up with which box your router is in so it is quickly and easily retrievable. If you plan to set up your internet right away, or if your install tech is going to need the router, you wouldn’t want to have to go searching for it.

Preparing for your professional installation

There isn’t much to do when it comes to professional installation, but there are a few things you can do to make their job easier. Here are some tips to help you and your technician on installation day:

Schedule the installation date for a day and time that you are confident you'll be home.

Make any required equipment (router, cables) available before your technician’s arrival.

Have an idea of where you want the router to go and which rooms/locations you will use a wired connection, if possible.

Provide a clear path in and out of your home and to the various wall plates in your home, especially ones with a coaxial connection.

Your internet provider may give you the option, or requirement, to self-install your internet. Doing so can save you money -- professional installation may cost $100 or more, depending on the provider -- and it’s convenient, allowing you to set up your internet on your own time.

After your move: Setting up a strong, secure Wi-Fi network

Once your internet service is up and running, you’ll need to position your router and create a Wi-Fi network.

Ideally, you’ll want to place your router in a central location in your home so that the signals have a better chance of reaching every corner. Somewhere high, like on top of a bookshelf, is often best. Avoid tucking your router away in a corner or hiding it behind a cabinet door with limited air circulation.

Setting up your Wi-Fi network can usually be done via an app, perhaps from your internet provider but most likely from the router manufacturer. If you have a professional installation, your install tech may walk you through the process.

Give your network a unique name and, more importantly, a strong password to protect it. Be sure to write the password down exactly as you entered it and store it somewhere accessible to others who may need it.

While you’re at it, go ahead and create a guest Wi-Fi network. Your visitors, and main Wi-Fi network, will thank you. A guest Wi-Fi network is also useful for connecting smart devices with fewer security protections, such as smart speakers, cameras and smart plugs.

Put your new network to the test

After your Wi-Fi network is active, perform speed tests throughout your home at various times over a few days. This will show you where and when your network is strongest and help you identify any weak or dead zones.

In the case of poor Wi-Fi performance, you can try repositioning your router for better coverage throughout your home, but it may be worth upgrading your equipment. A good Wi-Fi extender can help boost your router’s range, as can a mesh router system or a single high-performance router with a stronger signal and greater range.

Enjoy your new internet (and home)

Is there a better feeling than being finally settled in a new home? You can post all about it on social media using your newly established Wi-Fi network. Better yet, kick your feet up and stream your favorite show for an hour or two. You’ve earned it.

