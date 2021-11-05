Best internet providers for streaming

WarnerMedia

Fiber internet is generally faster and more reliable than any other internet type, making it the ideal internet connection type for streaming. Fiber service can be tough to find and somewhat pricey, but AT&T boasts the highest fiber availability in the US and some of the most budget-friendly plans.

AT&T Fiber 300 offers download and upload speeds of up to 300 megabits per second -- more than enough speed for streaming on multiple devices -- starting at $35 per month. That's the lowest pricing (and fastest starting speeds) you'll find among major fiber providers, including CenturyLink, Frontier FiberOptic and Verizon Fios.

AT&T's gig service, while priced a bit higher than the 300Mbps plan starting at $60 per month, comes with the added streaming bonus of a free HBO Max subscription. That's not for a limited time or trial period -- that's for as long as you have the plan, an ongoing $15 monthly value.

Read our AT&T Fiber review.