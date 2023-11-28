Best Internet Providers in Maine

What is the best internet provider in Maine?

Fidum Fiber has the fastest internet speed, cheapest internet plan and greatest fiber internet coverage of any major internet service provider in Maine. Plans also come with free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

In areas where Fidium Fiber is unavailable, GoNetspeed may offer fiber internet service. Otherwise, you’ll want to rely on cable internet from Spectrum and Xfinity, DSL from Consolidated Communications or a fixed wireless internet provider for broadband in your area.

The provider you choose and its connection type can make a big difference in speed, price and overall value. Here are the best internet providers to look for in Maine.

Best internet in Maine

Connection Fiber Speed range 50 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $35 - $75 per month Fidium Fiber Best internet provider in Maine Our take - Fiber internet often presents the fastest upload and download speeds and best value, including a low cost per Mbps. Fidium Fiber is a good example, offering both the fastest speeds and cheapest plans in Maine. Availability Maine's larger cities -- including Portland, Bangor, Augusta, Farmington, Biddeford and Rangeley, and their surrounding suburbs -- have the greatest Fidium Fiber coverage. Plans and pricing Fidium Fiber offers four plans ranging from 100 megabits per second to 2,000Mbps, starting at $25 to $75 a month in most service areas. Pricing is good for one year, after which a $20 increase applies to all monthly rates. Fees and service details There are no added equipment fees, data caps or contract requirements. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet provider in Maine Our take - Cable internet is a close second to fiber regarding speed and overall value. Spectrum is the largest cable internet provider in Maine. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum has the largest coverage area of any wired ISP in Maine and is available throughout much of Portland, Bangor, Bar Harbor, Augusta, Rockland and Caribou. Coverage is scarce, however, in Maine's rural and largely uninhabited areas to the northwest. Plans and pricing Exact speeds and rates may vary from one market to the next, but customers typically have three Spectrum internet plans with download speeds ranging from 300Mbps to 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 to $90 a month. Similar to Fidium Fiber, Spectrum internet rates increase after the first year. Spectrum's monthly rate increase is a bit higher, up to $30. Fees and service details Modem rental is included at no extra cost, but choosing to rent a router for Wi-Fi will add $5 to your monthly bill. There are no data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Maine Our take - Around 15% of Maine households don't have access to cable or fiber connections, per the FCC. Fixed wireless internet service is ideal for such areas, especially with the pricing, perks and potential speeds of T-Mobile Home Internet. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile is available to more than two-thirds of Maine households, according to the FCC. Primary service areas include Maine's larger cities and towns, though service can be found around Moosehead Lake and the cities of Jackman, Ashland and others in the northern part of the state. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan starting at $50 monthly for the fastest speeds available, likely between 72 and 245Mbps. T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the cost of home internet service. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Maine internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Consolidated Communications DSL $57-$84 20-100Mbps $12 (included in the cost) None 2 years N/A Fidium Fiber Fiber $25-$75 100-2,000Mbps None None None N/A GoNetspeed Fiber $55-$70 300-1,000Mbps None None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 RedZone Wireless Fixed wireless $48 50Mbps $8 (optional) None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Trailrunner Fixed wireless $79 50Mbps Varies None None N/A US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $30-$90 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited None required 7 Show more (8 items) Shop Providers

Other internet options in Maine

Consolidated Communications : The parent company of Fidium Fiber, Consolidated Communications, also offers DSL internet service throughout much of Maine. Max speeds are slower than what’s available from cable, fiber or possibly even fixed wireless service, so explore all your internet options before signing up with Consolidated Communications.

The parent company of Fidium Fiber, Consolidated Communications, also offers DSL internet service throughout much of Maine. Max speeds are slower than what’s available from cable, fiber or possibly even fixed wireless service, so explore all your internet options before signing up with Consolidated Communications. GoNetspeed : The second largest fiber internet provider in Maine, GoNetspeed offers symmetrical speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $70 monthly. Service is primarily available in parts of Portland, Bangor, Biddeford and Brunswick.

The second largest fiber internet provider in Maine, GoNetspeed offers symmetrical speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $70 monthly. Service is primarily available in parts of Portland, Bangor, Biddeford and Brunswick. Xfinity : Parts of southwestern Maine, including Sanford and Kittery, along with the greater Brunswick area from Bowdoin to Small Point, may be serviceable for Xfinity. Service is relatively inexpensive considering the speeds you get, but the equipment rental fee (optional), data cap and eventual, potentially steep, price increase may lower the overall value.

Parts of southwestern Maine, including Sanford and Kittery, along with the greater Brunswick area from Bowdoin to Small Point, may be serviceable for Xfinity. Service is relatively inexpensive considering the speeds you get, but the equipment rental fee (optional), data cap and eventual, potentially steep, price increase may lower the overall value. Fixed wireless internet: Aside from T-Mobile Home Internet, fixed wireless internet service is available in Maine from providers such as US Cellular, Redzone Wireless and Trailrunner. Speeds, pricing and service terms will vary by provider and location.

Aside from T-Mobile Home Internet, fixed wireless internet service is available in Maine from providers such as US Cellular, Redzone Wireless and Trailrunner. Speeds, pricing and service terms will vary by provider and location. Satellite internet: Some areas in Maine have no practical broadband options other than satellite internet. HughesNet and Viasat are popular choices, with HughesNet being the cheaper service, while Viasat may offer faster speeds and more data. Starlink offers faster speeds and more data (unlimited) than HughesNet and Viasat but does little to alleviate the high cost of satellite internet, and availability is somewhat limited.

Internet breakdown by city in Maine

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of a state like Maine and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Maine. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more locations each week.

Best internet providers in Portland, Maine

Cheap internet options in Maine

With service starting at $25 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps, Fidium Fiber has the cheapest home internet plan in Maine. Xfinity internet service starts at $30 a month and offers double the max download speed, up to 200Mbps, though upload speeds are slower and availability is limited in Maine.

Aside from Fidium Fiber and Xfinity, internet service in Maine starts at around $50 a month or higher. Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and GoNetspeed, for example, have starting prices of $50 to $55 a month.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Maine? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Fidium Fiber 100Mbps $25 100Mbps None Xfinity Connect $30 200Mbps $15 (optional) Redzone Wireless $48 50Mbps $8 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None US Cellular $50 25-100Mbps Varies GoNetspeed 300Mbps $55 300Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Maine

The best internet deals and top promotions in Maine depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Maine internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or special deals for a limited time. Many, including Fidium Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Maine broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data placed Maine 42nd fastest among all US states and Washington, DC, with median download speeds of 153Mbps. While faster speed test results would be ideal, keep in mind that speeds of around 153Mbps are suitable for most home internet uses. Also, faster max speeds are available from several Maine internet providers.

Gigabit service, with max speeds of around 1,000Mbps or higher, is available from a few Maine internet providers, including GoNetspeed, Spectrum and Xfinity. Fidium Fiber has the fastest plan with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 2,000Mbps starting at $75 a month.

Fastest internet plans in Maine Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Fidium Fiber 2 Gigs $75 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $90 1,2000Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB or unlimited Cable GoNetspeed 1000Mbps $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Maine

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Maine?

Fiber internet, from Fidium Fiber or GoNetspeed, or cable internet, from Spectrum or Xfinity, are likely to be your best internet options in Maine.

Spectrum has the greatest availability of any non-satellite ISP in Maine, but Fidium Fiber offers the cheapest plan (starting at $25 per month for up to 100Mbps) and the fastest speed (2,000Mbps starting at $75 monthly).

In areas where fiber or cable connections are unavailable, fixed wireless internet -- from providers such as T-Mobile Home Internet, US Cellular, Redzone Wireless, Trailrunner and others -- may be the only option for broadband internet outside satellite internet.

Internet providers in Maine FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Maine? Fidium Fiber is Maine’s top home internet service provider, mostly due to its broad fiber coverage, fast speeds, competitive pricing and simple service terms.

Is fiber internet available in Maine? Approximately one third of Maine residences are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the FCC. Fidium Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Maine, though fiber service may be available from GoNetspeed or other local ISPs.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Maine? Fidium Fiber has the cheapest internet plan of any major ISP in Maine, offering symmetrical speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $25 a month with no added equipment fees or data caps. Xfinity has the next cheapest plan at $30 monthly for max download speeds of 200Mbps, though upload speeds are lower and opting to rent equipment may add $15 to the monthly cost.