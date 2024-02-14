Best Internet Providers in Norway, Maine

What is the best internet provider in Norway?

CNET recommends Spectrum as the best internet service provider for most households in Norway, Maine. In addition to its wide availability in the city, Spectrum also offers a variety of plans and prices with speeds up to 1,000 megabits per second. However, if Spectrum doesn't cover your household, check out US Cellular, Redzone Wireless, T-Mobile Home Internet or Consolidated Communications, which also serve the Norway area.

Are you searching for the cheapest or fastest service in Norway? We've also found those top picks to help you compare providers. Spectrum is the only ISP that offers gigabit speeds in this small Maine town, costing $90 per month with no required contracts or data caps. If you're hunting for affordable home internet, Redzone Wireless costs $48 for download speeds up to 50Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Norway across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Norway. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Norway, Maine, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Norway, ME Our take - With availability to over 88% of Norway addresses, according to FCC data, Spectrum is one of the largest cable providers in the area. Spectrum offers three plans: $50 for 300Mbps, $70 for 500Mbps and $90 for 1,000Mbps, which all include unlimited data and a modem for no extra charge. Read full review

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Norway, ME Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't offer the fastest speeds or cheapest service in Norway, but it does guarantee an all-inclusive package for its broadband. Costing $60 per month for download speeds up to 245Mbps, T-Mobile Home Internet has no data caps, equipment fees or yearly commitments. Read full review

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Connection DSL Speed range 20-100 Mbps Price range $62-$88 Consolidated Communications Best DSL internet provider in Norway, ME Our take - While Consolidated Communications shouldn't be your first pick for service -- due to its high prices and slow speeds -- this ISP is a great alternative if you live in a more rural part of Norway. Offering speeds up to 100Mbps, Consolidated Communications costs between $62-$88 monthly for service.

modem included

No data caps

modem included

1-year optional contract

Norway internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Consolidated Communications DSL $62-$88 20-100Mbps None None 1 year (optional) N/A Redzone Wireless Fixed wireless $48 50Mbps $8 (optional) None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB on some plans None N/A

What's the cheapest internet plan in Norway? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Redzone Wireless $48 50Mbps $8 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) US Cellular $50 100Mbps Varies T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Consolidated Fast $62 20Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Norway

The best internet deals and top promotions in Norway depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Norway internet providers, such as Spectrum and Consolidated Communications, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as RedZone Wireless, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Cappi Thompson/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Norway Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Norway

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Norway FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Norway? Spectrum is Norway's best internet provider, thanks to its wide coverage, fast speeds and simple service details. Spectrum's plans include unlimited data, a modem and no annual contract.

Is fiber internet available in Norway? Yes, but fiber internet connections are very sparse in Norway. Firstlight Fiber and Consolidated Communications offer small fiber networks in the area, but less than 1% of addresses will be able to access them.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Norway? The starting cost for home internet in Norway is $50, with only one provider offering a plan cheaper than that. For $48 per month, Redzone Wireless offers download speeds up to 50Mbps.