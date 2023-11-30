Best Internet Providers in Portland, Maine

Spectrum Best internet provider in Portland, ME
Speeds from 300 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30 - $90 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Fidium Fiber Best fiber internet in Portland, ME
Speeds from 50 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $35 - $75 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G wireless internet in Portland, ME
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $50 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Portland, ME
Speeds from 300 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30 - $90 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fiber internet in Portland, ME
Speeds from 50 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $35 - $75 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best 5G wireless internet in Portland, ME
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $50 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details

What is the best internet provider in Portland, Maine?

Spectrum is the best internet provider overall for most households in Portland, Maine. It offers speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, and its cable connections are available to just over 89% of the city. That being said, not all Portland homes can get Spectrum service. Fidium Fiber is another excellent option if you’re looking for a fiber connection, depending on what’s available in your area. 

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Portland, Maine, is Fidium Fiber, which offers 100Mbps for $25 monthly. Fidium's fiber connection is also responsible for the fastest plan in Portland: its 2-gigabit (2,000Mbps) tier.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service, and overall value to recommend the best internet service provider in Portland, Maine, across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Portland, Maine. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Portland, Maine

Connection
Cable
Speed range
300 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $90 per month

Spectrum

Best internet provider in Portland, ME

Our take - Spectrum is one of the most available providers in the Portland area, offering up to gigabit speeds. With Spectrum, you get straightforward pricing, unlimited data and free access to Spectrum’s nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots. Prices increase after one or two years, and we wish the customer satisfaction scores were higher.

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with Spectrum
Connection
Cable
Speed range
300 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $90 per month
Connection
Cable
Speed range
300 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $90 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
50 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$35 - $75 per month

Fidium Fiber

Best fiber internet in Portland, ME

Our take - Fidium Fiber is the place to turn if you want symmetrical download and upload speeds in Portland. It also boasts the fastest plans in the area. 

. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with Fidium
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
50 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$35 - $75 per month
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
50 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$35 - $75 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best 5G wireless internet in Portland, ME

Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet boasts about its simplicity. There’s one plan, one price and all fees are included. There’s even a price-lock guarantee: your monthly bill will not change as long as you remain a customer.  

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with T-Mobile
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month
Show more details

Portland, Maine, internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Consolidated Communications DSL $57-$8420-100Mbps$12 NoneNoneN/A
Fidium Fiber Fiber$25-$75100-2,000MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
Spectrum  Cable$50-$90300-1,000MbpsModem free; $5 for router (optional)NoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)72-245 MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Portland, Maine

  • RedZone Wireless:  RedZone Wireless is available to nearly 93% of residents in Portland and offers speeds of up to 50Mbps at $48 a month with a five-year price lock. This could be an option if you’re looking for a basic package without the stress of increased rates each year. 
  • TK Networks: TK Networks offers speeds of up to 500Mbps, with packages starting at $59 monthly. Its fixed wireless network covers 97% of the Portland area.
  • Satellite internet: Satellite internet is available at almost every address in the country. However, it’s not always the best option due to slower speeds and the two-year contract commitments required by HughesNet and Viasat. An intriguing option is Starlink, which has unlimited data and no contract requirement, but there’s a hefty upfront cost of nearly $600 for its equipment. 
A bright summer afternoon at Portland Head Lighthouse in Fort Williams Park on Cape Elizabeth in Portland, Maine.
Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Portland, Maine

If you’re searching for the cheapest internet plan in Portland, Fidium Fiber offers a 100Mbps plan for $25 a month. If you don’t have access to those fiber plans, the T-Mobile Home Internet plan is only $5 more if you also have one of the Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta Max mobile phone plans.   

All the providers we've listed here also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can also use the ACP benefits toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- so you can take advantage of faster speeds for a lower price.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Portland, Maine?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Fidium Fiber $25 100MbpsNone
Spectrum $50 300MbpsModem free; $5 for router (optional)
Consolidated Communications $57 20Mbps$12
T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Portland, Maine

The best internet deals and top promotions in Portland, Maine, will depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we check frequently for the latest offers. 

Portland, Maine, internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. You can also bundle with a phone plan to get additional savings. Other providers, including Fidium Fiber and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals

How fast is Portland, Maine, broadband?

Everyone in Portland has access to at least 100Mbps, according to the FCC. Ookla data puts Portland’s median download speed at a healthy 230Mbps, higher than the US median of approximately 216Mbps. Those numbers can be attributed to the broad availability of Spectrum’s cable broadband connections and Fidium Fiber’s multi-gig internet plans

Fastest internet plans in Portland, Maine

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capContract
Fidium Fiber 2 Gigs $75 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Fidium Fiber 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Spectrum $90 1,000Mbps35MbpsNoneCable

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Portland, Maine

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov. 

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication. 

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions: 

  • Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? 
  • Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? 
  • Are customers happy with their service? 

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Portland, Maine?

It all comes down to your needs as a household. If you’re an average internet consumer, your best bet for broadband providers is either Spectrum for fixed broadband or T-Mobile Home Internet for fixed wireless, 5G coverage. If you need symmetrical speeds for online gaming or remote work (or crave multigigabit speeds), your best option will be Fidium Fiber.  

Internet providers in Portland, Maine FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Portland, Maine?

Fidium Fiber offers the cheapest plan in Portland, Maine, starting at just $25 monthly for 100Mbps.

Which internet provider in Portland, Maine, offers the fastest plan?

Fidium Fiber offers the cheapest plan in the area and features the fastest plan with its symmetrical 2Gbps tier. 

Is fiber internet available in Portland, Maine?

Yes. Fiber is accessible to half the households in Portland, Maine, according to the FCC, via Fidium Fiber. 

What internet provider has the best coverage in Portland, Maine?

Apart from satellite internet, which covers 100% of the area, the greatest coverage belongs to the fixed wireless services of TK Networks. It serves 97% of households in Portland, Maine.

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources

Updated Nov. 30, 2023 7:00 a.m. PT

Headshot of writer Kristen Bolden Hollis
Written by  Kristen Hollis
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Headshot of writer Kristen Bolden Hollis
Kristen Hollis
Kristen Bolden Hollis is a full-time copywriter working in the nonprofit sector. Over the last 10 years, she has been writing for news outlets, local magazines and other online publications specializing in finance, local news, travel, broadband and advocacy. You can follow her work on Instagram at: @kristenmichelleco
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
144145146147148149150+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Moving or just moved?
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.