Best Internet Providers in Louisiana

What is the best internet provider in Louisiana?

AT&T is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Louisiana because of availability across the state and a desirable fiber option in many places. That being said, AT&T Fiber service isn’t available everywhere in Louisiana, so Spectrum and Xfinity are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re searching for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Louisiana is Xfinity’s 75 megabits per second plan for $20 a month. The fastest available internet speed in Louisiana comes from AT&T Fiber. The ISP offers up to 5 gigabits a second in various spots across the state.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Louisiana across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Louisiana. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet options in Louisiana

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 100 Mbps Price range $55 per month AT&T Best internet provider in Louisiana Our take - Internet provider availability in Louisiana is dependent on location. AT&T home internet has the widest reach across the state of any wired provider, but it’s a mixed bag when it comes to the type of internet connection. AT&T’s legacy DSL network covers much more ground than its fiber network but is outdated and slow. Go for AT&T Fiber if you can, but consider alternatives if AT&T’s DSL is all that reaches your home. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 100 Mbps Price range $55 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability AT&T’s DSL connections can be found scattered widely across the state. AT&T Fiber is primarily available in the larger metro areas, including Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Plans and pricing There’s one DSL plan of $55 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps. A 1.5TB data cap may apply. On the fiber side, AT&T starts at $55 a month for 300Mbps and tops out at $225 for 5,000Mbps. That’s some of the fastest widely available residential internet in the country. For a more affordable (but still fast) plan, check out the 1,000Mbps tier for $80 a month. Fees and service details AT&T Fiber speeds are symmetrical, so you get fast uploads with speedy downloads. The fiber plans have no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Key Info 1TB monthly data allowance

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in northern Louisiana Our take - Louisiana is covered by several major cable companies that have mostly staked out their own territories in the state. Xfinity is available up north and gets a nod for its affordable introductory rates, good speeds and variety of plans. If Xfinity doesn’t reach your address, check in with Optimum or Sparklight, both cable providers covering parts of northern Louisiana. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Xfinity’s stomping grounds include the Shreveport and Monroe metro areas. Plans and pricing Xfinity has some of the lowest introductory rates in the state, starting at $20 a month for 75Mbps service. There are half a dozen plans to choose from, maxing out at the 1,200Mbps level for $85 monthly. Fees and service details Scrutinize the details of the Xfinity plan you’re considering. Some include equipment, while others require you to rent or provide your own. Xfinity typically has a 1.2TB data cap. The best deals may require a contract. The price can go up after your introductory period rate expires. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in southern Louisiana Our take - Spectrum, Cox, Optimum and Vyve cover parts of southern Louisiana with cable internet. Spectrum gets a special mention here thanks to its CNET review rating of 7.2, which highlights its straightforward pricing and freedom from data caps and contracts. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Spectrum’s territory includes Eunice, Opelousas, areas to the northwest and above Lake Pontchartrain and spots to the west of New Orleans. Plans and pricing Pricing and speeds can vary. Depending on your location, plans start at $50 a month for 300Mbps or 500Mbps service. Speeds top out at a gig for either $70 or $90. You’ll need to run your address to find specific offers available for your home. Fees and service details Spectrum is set apart from some cable ISPs because there are no data caps or contracts, and a modem is included. What’s less nice is that, like many other cable ISPs, your rate can increase quite a bit after your introductory deal. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Louisiana Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet offer wireless home internet alternatives to cable and DSL. T-Mobile gets a slight nod over Verizon because it tends to have more open slots available. Verizon offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some cities, including parts of Shreveport. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile’s coverage map shows a scattering of 5G Ultra Capacity network coverage all across the state. It’s concentrated in the more populated areas. You can zoom in on your location to see if your address falls into prime 5G territory. Plans and pricing There’s only one plan. It runs $60 per month for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. T-Mobile phone customers with a Go5G Next, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max line can get home internet for just $40 monthly by bundling the services. Fees and service details There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Be prepared for a $35 service fee when you sign up, but T-Mobile has been throwing in a gift card that makes up for that. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Louisiana internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps None 1.5TB (None for the 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Cox Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps Varies 1.25TB or unlimited Varies 6.2 NOLA Broadband Fixed wireless $57-$125 25-100Mbps None None None N/A Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Sparklight Cable $40-$115 300-940Mbps Varies 700-1,500GB (unlimited for gig plan) None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Vyve Broadband Cable $30-$80 105-960Mbps Varies Varies (unlimited for gig plan) None N/A Xfinity Cable $20-$95 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB Varies 7 Show more (7 items) Shop Providers

Rural internet options in Louisiana

ArkLaNet: Fixed wireless ISP ArkLaNet covers northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. There’s one $89-a-month residential speed tier of 20Mbps down and 3Mbps, which doesn’t quite meet the FCC standard for broadband (at least 25Mbps down). There’s a $199 installation fee and you’ll need to provide your own router. The expense and speed mean this option is aimed squarely at rural homes only serviced by satellite or fixed wireless. Here’s how fixed wireless stacks up against other types of internet connections.

Fixed wireless ISP ArkLaNet covers northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. There’s one $89-a-month residential speed tier of 20Mbps down and 3Mbps, which doesn’t quite meet the FCC standard for broadband (at least 25Mbps down). There’s a $199 installation fee and you’ll need to provide your own router. The expense and speed mean this option is aimed squarely at rural homes only serviced by satellite or fixed wireless. Here’s how fixed wireless stacks up against other types of internet connections. AT&T Home Internet: AT&T’s older DSL network reaches many areas where the ISP’s fiber service isn’t available. DSL is an older technology with slow speeds, but it may be one of the few wired options some rural households can get. There’s only one $55-per-month plan that covers whatever speed you can get at your home. You may be able to pull down 100Mbps, or you may be at a crawl, depending on your location.

AT&T’s older DSL network reaches many areas where the ISP’s fiber service isn’t available. DSL is an older technology with slow speeds, but it may be one of the few wired options some rural households can get. There’s only one $55-per-month plan that covers whatever speed you can get at your home. You may be able to pull down 100Mbps, or you may be at a crawl, depending on your location. Cajun Broadband : Cajun’s service area is focused on rural south-central Louisiana. The ISP started as a fixed wireless provider and now focuses on fiber. Prices range from $60 a month for 25Mbps service up to $175 a month for 500Mbps. Speeds are symmetrical. The router costs $9.50 a month, and there are no contracts.

: Cajun’s service area is focused on rural south-central Louisiana. The ISP started as a fixed wireless provider and now focuses on fiber. Prices range from $60 a month for 25Mbps service up to $175 a month for 500Mbps. Speeds are symmetrical. The router costs $9.50 a month, and there are no contracts. Faster Cajun Networks : Faster Cajun covers areas in and around Jeff Davis Parish with fixed wireless service. Plan prices and speeds vary with location. In Lake Arthur, the 15Mbps plan is $45 a month, while the top-end 45Mbps plan is $75. Outside Lake Arthur, the rural plans start at $50 a month for 10Mbps and top out at $92.50 for 50Mbps. There are no contracts or data caps.

: Faster Cajun covers areas in and around Jeff Davis Parish with fixed wireless service. Plan prices and speeds vary with location. In Lake Arthur, the 15Mbps plan is $45 a month, while the top-end 45Mbps plan is $75. Outside Lake Arthur, the rural plans start at $50 a month for 10Mbps and top out at $92.50 for 50Mbps. There are no contracts or data caps. Satellite internet : Starlink, Hughesnet and Viasat provide satellite internet services focusing on rural homes with few other options. Internet speeds can be slow, and plans tend to be expensive. Compare with fixed wireless options, if any are available at your address.

: Starlink, Hughesnet and Viasat provide satellite internet services focusing on rural homes with few other options. Internet speeds can be slow, and plans tend to be expensive. Compare with fixed wireless options, if any are available at your address. Sparklight : Cable internet provider Sparklight covers areas in and around Shreveport and Monroe. It reaches out into rural spots and may be the only wired option for some locations. Plans range from 300-940Mbps, with pricing from $40 to $115. There are no contracts, but 700 to 1,500GB data caps apply to all but the gig plan.

: Cable internet provider Sparklight covers areas in and around Shreveport and Monroe. It reaches out into rural spots and may be the only wired option for some locations. Plans range from 300-940Mbps, with pricing from $40 to $115. There are no contracts, but 700 to 1,500GB data caps apply to all but the gig plan. Volt Broadband: Parts of northeast Louisiana are getting fiber hookups as Volt expands its service area. The ISP is based in Rayville. Plans start at $60 a month for 100Mbps service and top out at 1,000Mbps for $100 monthly. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

Internet breakdown by city in Louisiana

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Louisiana. We tackle details such as internet connection types, maximum speeds and cheapest providers. If you don’t find the city you’re looking for below, check back later. We’re working to add more locations every week.

Cheap internet options in Louisiana

Louisiana’s many cable ISPs offer some of the lowest introductory rates in the state. The two things to watch out for are equipment costs and rate hikes after the intro period is up. Xfinity’s 75Mbps plan is just $20 a month for the first year, but you’ll need to rent your gear for $15 a month or provide your own equipment. Vyve Broadband’s $30-a-month 105Mbps plan has a similar arrangement with an optional $15 modem rental. Verizon and T-Mobile phone customers can look into bundling with an eligible phone plan to save on the monthly home internet price.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Louisiana? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Vyve Broadband $30 105Mbps $15 (optional) Optimum $40 300Mbps None Sparklight $40 300Mbps Varies Spectrum $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet (DSL) $55 100Mbps None Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Louisiana

The best internet deals and top promotions in Louisiana depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Louisiana internet providers such as Optimum, Cox or Xfinity may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Other providers, including AT&T Fiber, typically run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide to the best internet deals.

How fast is Louisiana broadband?

Recent Ookla data places Louisiana in the middle of the pack for US internet state speeds, with a median download speed of 194Mbps. Most cities are covered by cable internet with gig speeds available. Fiber, the Cadillac of home internet, is only available to roughly a quarter of residents in the state, according to FCC estimates. It’s great if you can get it. Regarding fast plans, it’s tough to top AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps speed tier. If blazing symmetrical speeds are a must-have for you, then make sure you land within the coverage area for AT&T Fiber.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Louisiana

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn't end there: We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Louisiana?

Your first stop for internet shopping in Louisiana should be to check in with AT&T Fiber. It’s not the cheapest around, but the plan terms are simple, and it’s fast up and down. No fiber? No problem. The state’s many cable providers come next. You can still get gig download speeds, but scrutinize the plan terms and be ready to deal with eventual price hikes. T-Mobile and Verizon phone customers looking for a bargain should check into 5G home internet, but speeds can be variable and availability limited.

Internet providers in Louisiana FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Louisiana? Xfinity checks in with the cheapest plan in Louisiana at $20 a month for 75Mbps service. You’ll need to provide your own equipment or pay a $15 monthly rental, making this plan less of a bargain. Most cable providers in Louisiana have low-cost introductory deals.

Which internet provider in Louisiana offers the fastest plan? AT&T Fiber takes the top spot with Louisiana's fastest widely available plan. The 5,000Mbps plan runs $250 a month and is one of the few multigig options in the state.

Is fiber internet available in Louisiana? AT&T Fiber is the biggest provider of residential fiber internet in the state. Speeds top out at 5,000Mbps.