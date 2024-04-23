Best Internet Providers in Metairie, Louisiana

What is the best internet provider in Metairie?

In Metairie, Louisiana, the best internet service provider for most households will be AT&T Fiber. Although AT&T's coverage in Metairie is split between its fiber and DSL services, almost 58% of addresses are eligible for fiber connection under this ISP, according to data provided by the FCC.

However, if you're serviceable only for AT&T's DSL network, you should check out Cox Communications or T-Mobile Home Internet for residential broadband instead.

Are you shopping for the speediest or most affordable plan in Metairie? AT&T Fiber is the only provider in the area to offer multi-gigabit plans, and customers can reach speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second for $225 per month. Verizon and Cox share the cheapest service at $50 per month, but select Verizon customers may be eligible for discounts that reduce the cost to $35.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Metairie across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Metairie. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Metairie, Louisiana, in 2024

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Metairie, LA Our take - Under AT&T Fiber, customers can choose between five plans with matched download and upload speeds: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1 gigabit for $80, 2 gigabits for $125 and 5 gigabits for $225 per month. Equipment and unlimited data are included on all of these tiers, and no contracts are required to keep its flat-rate pricing.

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Speed range 100 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $110 per month Cox Communications Best cable internet provider in Metairie, LA Our take - Unlike AT&T, Cox's speeds are guaranteed wherever you're located in Metairie -- meaning you won't have to worry about any DSL networks under this ISP. Speeds start at 100Mbps for $50 and go up to 1,000Mbps for $70, but watch out for a 1.25TB data cap and steep price increases after the promo period ends.

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Metairie, LA Our take - This fixed wireless provider might not offer the fastest speeds in Metairie, but you can count on its all-inclusive pricing. For $60 per month, customers can reach speeds up to 245Mbps with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Plus, eligible mobile users may be able to save $20 on their monthly bill, bringing it down to only $40.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Metairie internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4

AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4

Cox Communications Cable $50-$120 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2

T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Metairie

The best internet deals and top promotions in Metairie depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Metairie internet providers, such as Cox Communications, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Amritendu Maji/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Metairie Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000 $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber

AT&T Fiber 2000 $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber

AT&T Fiber 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber

Cox 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable

Verizon 5G Home Plus $70 ($45 for eligible phone customers) 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Fixed wireless

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Metairie

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Metairie FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Metairie? AT&T Fiber is our top pick for internet service in Metairie thanks to its wide availability, symmetrical speeds and lightning-fast connection. AT&T Fiber also offers unlimited data and free equipment on all plans.

Is fiber internet available in Metairie? Yes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Metairie, offering service to about 58% of homes. However, select addresses may also be serviceable for fiber internet under Cox, but you'll have to check on Cox's website to confirm.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Metairie? Cox and Verizon both offer base plans starting at $50 per month, but eligible Verizon customers may have to pay $35 only for speeds up to 300Mbps.