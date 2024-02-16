Best Internet Providers in Shreveport, Louisiana

What is the best internet provider in Shreveport?

The area’s largest fiber internet service provider, AT&T Fiber, is the best ISP in Shreveport, Louisiana. Starting prices are a little higher than local broadband competitor Xfinity, but the speeds (up to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Shreveport) and simple service terms -- unlimited data, no contracts and no set price increases -- give it a clear advantage over Xfinity.

Xfinity is still worth consideration in Shreveport, particularly if AT&T Fiber is unavailable or you’re shopping for cheap internet. Xfinity has the cheapest internet in Shreveport, starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps, plus a variety of other competitively priced plans ranging from 200 to 1,200Mbps.

AT&T and Xfinity are Shreveport's main high-speed internet providers, but wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet may be another practical option for broadband in your area. Speeds aren't nearly as fast as AT&T Fiber or Xfinity, but the low-hassle service with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts, not to mention an added discount for select mobile customers, make it worth checking out nonetheless.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Shreveport across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Shreveport. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Shreveport, Louisiana

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Shreveport, LA Our take - AT&T Fiber's high customer satisfaction (ranked highest among all fiber providers by the American Customer Satisfaction Index in 2023) is a testament to its ability to deliver fast speeds and transparent pricing. The 100% fiber ISP offers plans ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps in Shreveport, each with free equipment, unlimited data and no contract requirements. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Xfinity Best coverage, cheap internet in Shreveport, LA Our take - Xfinity's available just about everywhere in Shreveport, offering speeds of 75 to 1,200Mbps starting at $20 to $85 per month. Considering the speeds you get for the price, Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Shreveport, but a one- or two-year contract may be required to get the lowest rate. Additionally, plans may come with an equipment fee (if you choose to rent), data cap and set price increase after one or two years of service. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Shreveport, LA Our take - Fixed wireless internet has added some much-needed broadband competition in areas like Shreveport, where a single fiber and cable ISP are available. T-Mobile Home Internet has the greatest wireless internet coverage in the area and offers service starting at $60 per month for speeds ranging from 72-245Mbps. There are no contracts, so there's no risk in trying it out to see what speeds you can get. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Shreveport, Louisiana, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years for lowest pricing 7 Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Shreveport

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Shreveport depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Shreveport internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or free equipment rental for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Shreveport

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Shreveport, Louisiana, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Shreveport? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Shreveport. The 100% fiber provider has the largest fiber network in the Shreveport area, the fastest speeds (up to 5,000Mbps) and the highest customer satisfaction in 2023, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Unlike local competitor Xfinity, all AT&T Fiber plans include free equipment, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Is fiber internet available in Shreveport? Around three in 10 Shreveport households, roughly 30,600 residences, are serviceable for fiber internet, according to recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest in the Normandy Village and Broadmoor Terrace communities, but fiber internet can be found in select neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber-optic internet provider in Shreveport.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Shreveport? Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plans in Shreveport with service starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps. For $15 more per month, Xfinity offers more than double the speed, up to 200Mbps. Faster Xfinity plans are also competitively priced. Xfinity Fast, which has the same starting price as AT&T Fiber at $55 per month, offers up to 400Mbps whereas customers will get max speeds of 300Mbps with AT&T. Gig service is also priced lower than AT&T as 1,000Mbps from Xfinity starts at $60 per month compared with $80 from AT&T Fiber.