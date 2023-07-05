Best Internet Providers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Baton Rouge Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Oh, Baton Rouge. You’re a capital city. You’re a hub of culture, education and commerce. But you don’t have the strongest reputation for home internet. Ookla’s Speedtest.net data has you down in 77th place on its ranking of residential internet speeds for the 100 most populous US cities. But don’t despair. You still have access to high-speed internet, with some homes able to pull down up to 5,000Mbps. Your options vary based on your address, but most spots can get at least gigabit speeds.

Long-time Baton Rouge residents know shopping for internet in the area can be challenging. If you’re lucky, you can get AT&T Fiber, our choice for the best ISP in the city, or get connected through local fiber company Rev. Otherwise, you may be weighing your options between Cox cable, AT&T’s slow DSL network or 5G fixed wireless. Those might not be ideal, but we’ll help you sort it out. Here are our picks for the best internet providers in Baton Rouge.

Best internet providers in Red Stick

Fiber internet is desirable for many reasons. It comes with fast upload speeds to match the download speeds, and it tends to be the most reliable internet connection type. AT&T Fiber brings speedy connections to big chunks of Baton Rouge, so it vaults to the top of our list of recommended ISPs. There’s Cox cable or T-Mobile fixed wireless for places without fiber access.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Baton Rouge Check availability Or call to order: (877) 992-4132 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T’s fiber service (not to be confused with the company’s slower DSL offering) has a reputation for fast downloads and equally speedy uploads. With speeds up to 5,000Mbps in some parts of Baton Rouge, AT&T Fiber races to the top of our list of recommended ISPs. Availability: AT&T Fiber availability throughout Baton Rouge is like a roll of the dice. Maybe you’re covered, maybe you’re not. It’s sparse around downtown but more consistent around McGrath Heights and Mid City. Your best bet is to run your address on AT&T’s site to see if you’re in the picture for fast fiber.

Plans and pricing: On a budget? Check out the entry-level 300Mbps plan for $55 a month. Craving speed? Get in on that 5,000Mbps plan for $180 a month. The in-between plans are especially worth looking at, like the 1,000Mbps tier for a reasonable $80 monthly.

Fees and service details: Some ISPs will make your brain spin with their plan details. AT&T is thankfully straightforward. You know what you’re getting into -- no contract, no data caps and no price increase after the first year. AT&T may also offer to sweeten the deal with a rewards card as a special offer. Read our AT&T Fiber 300 overview. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 992-4132

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless service among internet providers in Baton Rouge Check availability Or call to order: (877) 306-2363 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile and Verizon are the two big national competitors regarding fixed wireless home internet. T-Mobile’s fastest 5G network has much broader coverage across Baton Rouge than Verizon’s, making it our choice for the best fixed wireless ISP in the area. Availability: T-Mobile’s coverage map shows most of Baton Rouge is hooked up with its latest and greatest 5G Ultra Capacity network. T-Mobile Home Internet speeds typically range from 72 to 245Mbps, but your speeds will depend on location and how much demand is on the network.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile has one plan, and it’s easy to understand. It costs $50 per month with no data cap and no contract. Equipment is included. T-Mobile gives you a combined modem and router. If you’re trying out the service, you may need to move the gateway around to find the best location in your home that delivers the fastest speeds.

Fees and service details: One big perk of T-Mobile is the opportunity to bundle your service with an eligible phone plan to get your home internet for $30 monthly. That makes it one of the more affordable internet options out there. T-Mobile typically charges a $35 service fee when you sign up, but a $50 rewards card offsets that cost and puts a few bucks back in your pocket. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 306-2363

Cox Best high-speed internet coverage in Baton Rouge Check availability Or call to order: (877) 980-5068 Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 940Mbps Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Highlights 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Cox offers cable and cable-fiber hybrid connections, but the cable coverage is much broader than its fiber coverage. That’s why Cox gets a shoutout as a top pick in Baton Rouge based on availability alone.

Availability: You can’t throw a stone in the Baton Rouge metro area without landing in a spot covered by Cox’s network. That means access to gigabit speeds for most residences, but you’ll need to scrutinize the plan terms when deciding.

Plans and pricing: Cox’s plans can be tricky to navigate. The Essential 100 plan costs $50 per month for 100Mbps speeds. Equipment is included, and there’s no annual contract, but it comes with a 1.25TB data cap. Ramping up the speed, you’ll find the Gigablast plan has a regular price of $120 per month, but Cox will tempt you with a lower price of $100 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract.

Fees and service details: The 1.25TB data cap may haunt heavy internet users, so be on the lookout for special offers on unlimited data for the first couple of years. Cox’s Panoramic Wifi modem and router combo costs $14 a month, but is included with some plans. You can choose to use your own compatible modem instead. The upshot is that you’ll need to sort through special offers and plan terms to see what you’re getting and what it will cost you in the short and long term. Read our Cox Communications internet review. Check Cox Communications availability Or call to order: (877) 980-5068

All available Baton Rouge residential internet providers

You’ve got AT&T Fiber for speed, T-Mobile Home Internet for fixed wireless and Cox cable for availability. So what’s left? Depending on your address, you may find AT&T’s slower DSL service or Rev’s fast fiber to be available to you. Here are your other options for getting online in Baton Rouge.

AT&T Internet : AT&T has a number of internet offerings. There’s AT&T Fiber, our pick for the best internet in Baton Rouge, and then there’s AT&T Internet, the company’s legacy DSL network. The DSL option is available in many places where the fiber network doesn’t reach, but it typically tops out at 100Mbps, though some spots may only be able to get much slower speeds. The cost is $55 a month with no contract and data cap. Equipment is included. AT&T Fiber will always be preferable, but DSL can be useful if you don’t have a better option at your address.

: AT&T has a number of internet offerings. There’s AT&T Fiber, our pick for the best internet in Baton Rouge, and then there’s AT&T Internet, the company’s legacy DSL network. The DSL option is available in many places where the fiber network doesn’t reach, but it typically tops out at 100Mbps, though some spots may only be able to get much slower speeds. The cost is $55 a month with no contract and data cap. Equipment is included. AT&T Fiber will always be preferable, but DSL can be useful if you don’t have a better option at your address. Rev : Home-grown Rev, formerly known as Eatel, offers fiber service in limited areas of Baton Rouge. Notably, the Louisiana company services some apartment complexes, including Bayonne at Southshore and Rivermark, as well as the Lakes at Harveston development. Standard plans range from $62 a month for 100Mbps to $102 monthly for 1,000Mbps. Look for a 25% discount on some plans if you’re shopping from a covered apartment complex. Some households may qualify for a low-cost $32 plan for 100Mbps, but you must be eligible for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. All plans include equipment and have no data caps and no contract.

: Home-grown Rev, formerly known as Eatel, offers fiber service in limited areas of Baton Rouge. Notably, the Louisiana company services some apartment complexes, including Bayonne at Southshore and Rivermark, as well as the Lakes at Harveston development. Standard plans range from $62 a month for 100Mbps to $102 monthly for 1,000Mbps. Look for a 25% discount on some plans if you’re shopping from a covered apartment complex. Some households may qualify for a low-cost $32 plan for 100Mbps, but you must be eligible for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. All plans include equipment and have no data caps and no contract. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon doesn’t seem to have many slots open for its 5G fixed wireless service in Baton Rouge, but I did find some availability around University Lake. Verizon’s coverage map shows splotches of coverage for its latest 5G Ultra Wideband network but fairly wide coverage of its standard 5G network. While the company offers home internet speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, Baton Rouge residents will likely look at speeds from 85 to 300Mbps. Prices start at $50 a month with equipment included, no contract and no data cap. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to get your home internet for 50% off.

: Verizon doesn’t seem to have many slots open for its 5G fixed wireless service in Baton Rouge, but I did find some availability around University Lake. Verizon’s coverage map shows splotches of coverage for its latest 5G Ultra Wideband network but fairly wide coverage of its standard 5G network. While the company offers home internet speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, Baton Rouge residents will likely look at speeds from 85 to 300Mbps. Prices start at $50 a month with equipment included, no contract and no data cap. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to get your home internet for 50% off. Satellite internet: With fiber, fixed wireless and cable covering Baton Rouge, it’s unlikely you’ll be eyeing satellite internet, but it’s worth mentioning. It can come to the rescue of rural residents with few options. Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet are the big players. Starlink’s on-the-go plan for RVers and digital nomads isn’t cheap, but it’ll keep you connected when traveling.

Halbergman/Getty Images

Baton Rouge internet details at a glance

Most Baton Rouge residents will be weighing internet from AT&T (preferably fiber, but possibly DSL) or Cox. Depending on where you live, you may not have much choice in providers. Fiber is nice, but cable will still get you connected. You can also check on availability of fixed wireless, more likely from T-Mobile, though Verizon covers some spots in the city. Those fixed wireless services are easy to test drive, so don’t be afraid to give it a try, especially when your ISP options are limited.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Baton Rouge home internet service

Starting prices for internet in Baton Rouge sit right around $50 per month for most ISPs. Fiber options will cost you a little more, with AT&T starting at $55 and Rev kicking off at $62. If that’s okay with your budget, then fiber is a smart way to go for reliable speeds and fast uploads. On the high end, AT&T Fiber runs $180 per month for 5,000Mbps. That may be worth it if you have a true need for speed and put a lot of demand on your home internet.

Cheap internet options in the Baton Rouge metro area

Budget buyers have a few ways to save money on home internet in Baton Rouge. One way is to go fixed wireless with T-Mobile or Verizon and bundle your home internet with an eligible phone plan. That brings T-Mobile down to $30 per month while Verizon will knock 50% off your bill, taking it as low as $25 a month. Your best budget fiber option is with AT&T’s $55-a-month, 300Mbps plan.

Low-income households should check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Eligibility depends on income or participation in certain federal programs. Qualified households can get at least $30 off a monthly internet bill, making it free or cheap to get connected. Most ISPs participate in the program, so check with the providers that service your address to explore your options.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Baton Rouge? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Cox Essential 100 $50 100Mbps $14 (optional) None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None Rev 100/100 $62 100Mbps None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Baton Rouge

AT&T reigns supreme in Baton Rouge when it comes to internet speeds. The company’s fiber service hits 5,000Mbps in some areas, but not every location will have access to that luxury speed level. As we saw before with Speedtest.net’s data, Baton Rouge doesn’t exactly have the fastest overall internet speeds in the US. Aim for fiber if it’s available and within your budget. Otherwise, you may be weighing your options between cable, DSL or fixed wireless. Among those choices, Cox’s Gigablast plan (maxing out at 1,000Mbps) is your best bet for high speeds.

Download speeds Baton Rouge - 167 Mbps LA - 128 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Baton Rouge - 89 Mbps LA - 49 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Baton Rouge

Remote workers, hard-core gamers and big households can all benefit from multi-gigabit internet. In Baton Rouge, that means AT&T Fiber, which blows past the competition by offering 5,000Mbps and 2,000Mbps options in some areas.