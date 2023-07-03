Best Internet Providers in Cincinnati

Altafiber - Best overall among internet providers in Cincinnati Prices from $45 - $85 per month

Cincinnati, the third largest city in Ohio, can claim many notable people as its own, including the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong, director Steven Spielberg, Uncle Tom’s Cabinauthor Harriet Beecher Stowe, actor and alcohol entrepreneur George Clooney, and actress Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s also where both Play-Doh and Pringles were invented. (The latter’s creator had some of his ashes buried in the iconic can.)

But whereas the small and mighty Queen City punches above its weight regarding notable people and products, it can’t say the same about its options for connecting residents to the internet. Most of the city has access to just two wired internet providers, Spectrum and Altafiber (previously known as Cincinnati Bell), 5G home internet from T-Mobile and Verizon, and satellite internet providers.

With limited options, it’s no surprise that Cincinnati’s median download speeds are low compared with other American cities and even those in Ohio. The Queen City places 79th on Ookla’s list of internet speeds in the nation’s 100 most populous cities, with median download speeds of about 175 megabits per second and upload speeds of about 34Mbps. Both Columbus and Cleveland can boast median download speeds of more than 200Mbps.

Best internet providers in the Queen City

Residents of Cincinnati have limited options when it comes to their selection of ISPs. Out of those choices, our pick for the best internet provider in Cincinnati goes to Altafiber, based on its speed and pricing.

Altafiber Best overall among internet providers in Cincinnati Check availability Or call to order: (855) 598-0920 Product details Price range $45 - $85 per month Speed range 400 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights No data caps, no contracts, first month free This ISP, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell, has earned praise from Cincinnati residents for its reliability and speed. As a bonus, Altafiber is local to the city, headquartered in Cincinnati.

Availability: Altafiber is available throughout the whole of Cincinnati as well as its surrounding areas, with coverage stretching south to Dry Ridge and north to parts of Oxford.

Plans and pricing: Multiple speed options are available through Altafiber: 400Mbps for $45 a month, 600Mbps for $55, 800Mbps for $55 (a free speed upgrade for Ohio residents), 1,000Mbps for $65 and 2,000Mbps for $85. All these plans come with the first month free for those who use e-billing, and prices last for 24 months, after which the company may raise the rates. Altafiber also offers 100Mbps service for free to those who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Fees and service details: Altafiber does not cap your data or require a contract. It also allows customers to use their own internet equipment, or you can rent an eero Wireless Gateway for $10 per month and a Wi-Fi extender for another $5. Check Altafiber availability Or call to order: (855) 598-0920

Spectrum Best cable broadband among internet providers in Cincinnati Check availability Or call to order: (877) 717-9216 Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots One of the country's most widely available internet providers, Charter Communications' Spectrum Internet is the other primary broadband option for residents of Cincinnati.

Availability: Spectrum's internet offerings are available throughout Cincinnati, plus its surrounding areas. In fact, Spectrum is available in most of the state of Ohio, except for the region bordering Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Plans and pricing: Spectrum Internet has three tiers: 300Mbps for $50 per month, 500Mbps for $70 and 1000Mbps for $90. These prices last 12 months before increasing to $80, $100 and $120 monthly, respectively.

Fees and service details: Spectrum Internet has no data caps or contracts. The company offers a free modem and a $5 monthly fee for a router, or you can bring your own. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 717-9216

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Cincinnati Check availability Or call to order: (855) 386-7773 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Many Cincinnati residents have access to 5G options from Verizon and T-Mobile, but we’re giving a nod to the former for offering higher speeds.

Availability: Verizon’s 5G internet service is available across many of Cincinnati’s neighborhoods, including West End, Prospect Hill, Clifton Heights, University Heights, Corryville, most of Walnut Hills, parts of Avondale and North Avondale, part of Paddock Hills and enclave Norwood.

Plans and pricing: Pricing for Verizon’s 5G internet will be much cheaper for those who are already wireless customers of any unlimited plan with auto pay: $25 for 5G Home (85 to 300Mbps) and $35 for 5G Home Plus (300 to 1,000Mbps). If you don’t have a plan with Verizon, the prices go up to $50 and $70, respectively, with autopay enabled.

Fees and service details: There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Verizon’s 5G offering. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (855) 386-7773

Internet providers in Cincinnati overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Altafiber Fiber $45-$85 400Mbps-2Gbps $10 modem (optional) None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$175 25Mbps $15 or $350 one-time purchase 15-200GB 2 years 5.7 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1000Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed Wireless $50-$70 ($25 to $35 for eligible mobile customers) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $50-$300 25-100Mbps $15 or $300 one-time purchase 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

All available Cincinnati residential internet providers

The primary choice of ISP in Cincinnati will mainly be Altafiber or Spectrum. However, some city residents can access 5G home internet offerings from Verizon or T-Mobile. Satellite internet is also available from HughesNet and Viasat.

HughesNet : If you’re in Cincinnati or its immediate suburbs, you probably don’t need satellite internet. It’s only available at speeds of 25Mbps, with prices starting at $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees.

: If you’re in Cincinnati or its immediate suburbs, you probably don’t need satellite internet. It’s only available at speeds of 25Mbps, with prices starting at $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees. T-Mobile Home Internet : Cincinnati residents can access 5G internet from Verizon and T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s home internet service is available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps.

: Cincinnati residents can access 5G internet from Verizon and T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s home internet service is available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps. Viasat: The other major satellite internet company (until SpaceX’s Starlink launches more widely), Viasat’s monthly prices start at $50 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps based on the plan.

Larry Knupp/Getty Images

Cincinnati internet details at a glance

Well, at least Cincinnati residents can choose their internet service provider. Most of the city can connect through Altafiber or Spectrum or opt for 5G internet from T-Mobile or Verizon if it’s available. Satellite internet is available through HughesNet or Viasat.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Cincinnati home internet service

Not including the pricey satellite internet options, Cincinnati residents can expect to pay just under $50 for internet service. The Queen City's internet pricing is in the middle of the pack compared with other metropolises, such as Los Angeles' average of $38 monthly.

Cheap internet options in the Cincinnati metro area

Connecting to the internet in Cincinnati doesn’t necessarily come cheap. The most affordable plan in the city comes from Altafiber, which offers 400Mbps for $45 per month. This price will last for the first 24 months of service, after which the company may raise the rate. Those eligible for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program may get Altafiber’s 100Mbps service for free.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Cincinnati? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Altafiber $45 400Mbps $10 modem (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Spectrum $50 300Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None None Shop Providers

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Cincinnati

Median download speeds in Cincinnati according to Ookla are about 175Mbps. Not bad, but not great. Thankfully, high-speed internet options are available in the city.

Download speeds Cincinnati - 59 Mbps OH - 115 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Cincinnati - 23 Mbps OH - 33 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Cincinnati

Need fast download speeds? Look at Altafiber's 2,000Mbps plan for $85 per month, available at certain addresses. If you don't have access to that plan, Altafiber also offers 1,000Mbps for $65 monthly. Verizon's higher tier 5G internet at $80 per month tops out at 1,000Mbps, while Spectrum's 1,000Mbps plan costs $90. That Altafiber 2 gig plan sure is appealing if it's available.

What are the fastest internet plans in Cincinnati? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Altafiber 2,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $85 None None Altafiber 1,000Mbps 500Mbps $65 None None Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $70 None None Spectrum Internet Gig 1,000Mbps 35Mbps $90 None None Shop Providers

What’s the final word on internet providers in Cincinnati?

For most Cincinnati residents, the choice of ISP will come down to either Altafiber or Spectrum, although some city residents also have access to 5G internet from T-Mobile and Verizon. Prices start around $50, and higher speeds are available for those willing to pay up to $85 per month.

Internet providers in Cincinnati FAQs