Best internet providers in Kansas

What is the best internet provider in Kansas?

AT&T is the best internet provider in Kansas, both for its fast, high-value fiber internet and the broad coverage it provides via its copper-based service. Speeds are much faster with AT&T Fiber, but AT&T Internet, the copper-based DSL service, could provide a reliable broadband connection in rural or suburban areas.

AT&T Fiber, along with Google Fiber, offers the fastest internet speeds in Kansas, with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second (5 gigabits per second). AT&T Fiber’s 5 gig plan is more widely available throughout Kansas, but Google Fiber’s plan is considerably cheaper, starting at $120 compared with $250.

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, Mediacom offers the cheapest internet plan in Kansas with speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $25 per month, followed by Vyve Broadband and its $30 monthly 105Mbps plan. Availability for both internet service providers is highly limited in Kansas, however. Nearly all other major ISPs have a starting price of around $50 per month, including Cox, the largest cable internet provider in Kansas.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Kansas across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Kansas. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Kansas

AT&T Best internet provider in Kansas Read full review AT&T has the greatest wired internet coverage of any ISP in Kansas. Much of that coverage comes from its copper network (DSL), but AT&T is also the largest fiber provider in the state. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Product details Price range $55 per month Speed range 10 - 100Mbps Connection DSL Key Info 1TB monthly data allowance, no contracts Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T Fiber is available in parts of Wichita, Topeka, Manhattan, Salina and the greater Kansas City area. AT&T Internet (the DSL service) is available in several cities across Kansas, including Dodge City, Emporia, Goodland, Independence and many others. Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber offers three main plans ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $80 monthly. Select areas may also have access to multi-gig internet plans of 2Gbps and 5Gbps starting at $150 and $250 per month, respectively. AT&T Internet has just one plan, which comes with the fastest speeds available, likely somewhere between 10 and 100Mbps, starting at $55 per month. Fees and service details AT&T Fiber has no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. AT&T Internet is also free of equipment fees or contracts. However, the service has a 1.5TB monthly data cap and a fee for going over. Show more details

Cox Best cable internet in Kansas Read full review Cox is the second-largest wired ISP in Kansas, and unlike AT&T, its network and offers are fairly consistent across all service areas. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable, some fiber Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Wichita and Topeka are the largest Kansas cities serviceable for Cox. Dodge City, Great Bend, Pittsburgh, Pratt and other locations east of Garden City and south of Manhattan may be serviceable for Cox internet. Plans and pricing Cox offers four internet plans in Kansas with speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 to $110 per month. Fees and service details Renting Wi-Fi equipment will add $13 to your bill, but there is the option to use your own compatible device and skip the fee. A monthly data cap of 1.25TB applies to all plans. A one-year contract may be required for the lowest pricing, but not in all locations. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Kansas Read full review Fixed wireless internet, especially that of T-Mobile Home Internet, is proving to be a decent, low-cost internet option in suburban and rural areas. Even in larger cities, T-Mobile Home Internet is worth considering as a possible alternative to cable or fiber ISPs. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 70% of Kansas households, according to the FCC. Wireless towers dot the Kansas landscape north to south, east to west, so you may be eligible for service wherever you are in the state. Visit the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to check for serviceability at your address. Plans and pricing Service costs $50 per month for speeds ranging from 72-245Mbps. Qualifying Magenta Max customers can get an additional $20 off the cost of home internet. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Show more details

Mediacom Cheapest internet in Kansas Read full review Mediacom’s starting price is half that of other major ISPs in Kansas. Unfortunately, availability is limited. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 453-6401 Check with Mediacom Product details Price range $25 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance, low introductory rates, no contracts Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Availability Primary service areas include Burlington, Eureka, Oswego and Baldwin City, though Mediacom can also be found in random towns across eastern Kansas. Plans and pricing Mediacom offers 100, 300 and 1,000Mbps plans ranging from $25 to $70 per month, depending on the plan and features you choose. Fees and service details A Wi-Fi device is included with all Mediacom plans, but a $14 modem rental fee may apply. Data caps vary from 300GB to 3,000GB per month, depending on your chosen plan. There are no contracts required. Show more details

Kansas internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$79 20-100Mbps DSL, up to 940Mbps fiber $15 None None N/A Cox Cable $50-$110 100-1,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$125 1,000-5,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Kwikom Fiber $55-$105 100-2,000Mbps None None None N/A Mediacom Cable $25-$60 100-1,000Mbps $14 300-3,000GB None 6.4 Mercury Broadband Fixed wireless $50-$100 30-150Mbps None (Mesh Wi-Fi $10) None 1 year (optional) N/A Nextlink Fixed wireless $50-$140 25-500Mbps $9 None 1-2 years N/A Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps $10 250GB, unlimited optional None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Vyve Broadband Cable $30-$80 105-960Mbps None None None N/A Show more (11 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Kansas

Brightspeed : CenturyLink's parent company Lumen recently sold its operations in a number of states, including Kansas. Areas in the state where CenturyLink was once available, mostly in eastern Kansas, are now serviceable for Brightspeed. Its DSL service starts at $50 per month for the best speeds available (up to 100Mbps), while fiber service offers speeds up to 1 gigabit for $79 per month.

CenturyLink's parent company Lumen recently sold its operations in a number of states, including Kansas. Areas in the state where CenturyLink was once available, mostly in eastern Kansas, are now serviceable for Brightspeed. Its DSL service starts at $50 per month for the best speeds available (up to 100Mbps), while fiber service offers speeds up to 1 gigabit for $79 per month. Google Fiber : It’s only available in the greater Kansas City area, but Google Fiber is a premier gig service provider. Speeds of 1, 2 and 5 gigs are available starting at $70, $100 and $120 per month, respectively, with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

It’s only available in the greater Kansas City area, but Google Fiber is a premier gig service provider. Speeds of 1, 2 and 5 gigs are available starting at $70, $100 and $120 per month, respectively, with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Kwikom : Local fiber provider Kwikom is available in Fredonia, Iola, Garnett, Osawatomie and a few other Kansas towns. Speeds range from 100 to 2,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $105 per month. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

Local fiber provider Kwikom is available in Fredonia, Iola, Garnett, Osawatomie and a few other Kansas towns. Speeds range from 100 to 2,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $105 per month. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Mercury Broadband : Extending fixed wireless service to much of the northeast part of the state, Mercury Broadband isn't the fastest ISP with max speeds of 150Mbps, but it may be the best option outside of satellite internet in rural areas.

Extending fixed wireless service to much of the northeast part of the state, Mercury Broadband isn't the fastest ISP with max speeds of 150Mbps, but it may be the best option outside of satellite internet in rural areas. Nextlink : Similar to Mercury Broadband, Nextlink is a fixed wireless provider and covers much of the central part of the state. Potential speeds are higher than Mercury Broadband, with 500Mbps available in select areas, but there is a $9 equipment fee and a contract required.

Similar to Mercury Broadband, Nextlink is a fixed wireless provider and covers much of the central part of the state. Potential speeds are higher than Mercury Broadband, with 500Mbps available in select areas, but there is a $9 equipment fee and a contract required. Rise Broadband : Fixed wireless internet from Rise Broadband is available just north of Wichita from Newton, north to McPherson and east to Marion. Speeds of 25 and 50Mbps with unlimited data are available for $45 to $55 per month.

Fixed wireless internet from Rise Broadband is available just north of Wichita from Newton, north to McPherson and east to Marion. Speeds of 25 and 50Mbps with unlimited data are available for $45 to $55 per month. Spectrum : A top pick for cable internet, Spectrum is unfortunately available only in the greater Kansas City area. Plans range from 300 to 1,000Mbps for $50 to $90 per month with no data caps or contracts required.

A top pick for cable internet, Spectrum is unfortunately available only in the greater Kansas City area. Plans range from 300 to 1,000Mbps for $50 to $90 per month with no data caps or contracts required. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Faster than T-Mobile Home Internet but less widely available in Kansas, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network serves much of Wichita and Topeka along with the greater Kansas City area and other random regions throughout the state. Two plans -- $50 per month for a speed range of 50 to 300Mbps and $70 for a speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps -- are available with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Verizon mobile customers may qualify for a discount on home internet.

Faster than T-Mobile Home Internet but less widely available in Kansas, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network serves much of Wichita and Topeka along with the greater Kansas City area and other random regions throughout the state. Two plans -- $50 per month for a speed range of 50 to 300Mbps and $70 for a speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps -- are available with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Verizon mobile customers may qualify for a discount on home internet. Vyve Broadband : Local cable (and sometimes fiber) provider Vyve Broadband serves Abilene, Russell, Goodland, Ottawa and other select Kansas towns. Speeds and pricing may vary from one market to the next, but most customers can expect speeds of 105 to 960Mbps starting at $30 to $80 per month.

Local cable (and sometimes fiber) provider Vyve Broadband serves Abilene, Russell, Goodland, Ottawa and other select Kansas towns. Speeds and pricing may vary from one market to the next, but most customers can expect speeds of 105 to 960Mbps starting at $30 to $80 per month. Satellite internet: When no other internet options are available, there’s satellite. HughesNet and Viasat are available so long as you have a clear view of the southern sky. HughesNet is likely to be the cheaper option, but Viasat may come with faster speeds and more data. Starlink is also worth considering, as its fleet of low-orbiting satellites can deliver faster speeds, lower latency and more data (unlimited) than either HughesNet or Viasat.

Kansas internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like Kansas while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Kansas. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in Kansas

Mediacom has the cheapest plan in Kansas at $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, but again, availability is limited. The same goes for Vyve Broadband, whose cheapest plan comes with max speeds of 105Mbps starting at $30 per month.

Rise Broadband has the next cheapest plan, but with max speeds of only 25Mbps, it would be worth paying a bit extra for faster speeds from another provider, if available.

Most Kansas residents can anticipate home internet rates starting at $50 or higher, plus equipment costs when applicable.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Kansas

The best internet deals and top promotions in Kansas depend on what discounts are available during any given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Kansas internet providers, such as Mediacom, may offer lower introductory pricing or special offers for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, Cox and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Kansas broadband?

In Ookla speed test data from the third quarter of 2023, Kansas had a median download speed of 203Mbps. That’s around 10Mbps lower than the national average but good enough to rank 19th among all US states and Washington, DC.

Ookla lists Google Fiber as the fastest provider in the state with average speeds of 287Mbps, but it’s worth noting that test results for AT&T combine its DSL and fiber services, bringing down average AT&T speeds.

Wichita was the fastest city in the state and ninth in the nation, with a median download speed of 264Mbps. AT&T was the fastest ISP in Wichita, with average speeds around 300Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Kansas Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Google Fiber 5 Gig $120 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Kwikom Ultra $105 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom Xtream 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable Spectrum Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Cox Gigablast $110 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Vyve Gig $80 960Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Brightspeed Fiber $90 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Kansas

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Kansas?

AT&T is the largest wired internet provider in Kansas, thanks to its combination of fiber and copper networks. Fiber is the preferable service by far, but AT&T Internet, the copper-based service, may be suitable for broadband in suburban and rural parts of Kansas.

Mediacom and Vyve Broadband are the only Kansas internet providers to offer service at or below $30 per month, but service from either is limited to select areas. Fellow cable ISP Cox is much more widely available in Kansas and is the best bet for gigabit service in Kansas outside of AT&T Fiber.

Excluding the greater Kansas City area where Spectrum and Google Fiber are available, AT&T, Cox and possibly Mediacom or Vyve Broadband are the primary wired internet providers. Locations where these providers are unavailable may have to rely on fixed wireless internet. While wired connections are generally better for speed and reliability, fixed wireless isn’t a bad option, particularly if T-Mobile Home Internet is available.

Internet providers in Kansas FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Kansas? AT&T has the greatest broadband coverage of any wired provider in Kansas. The speeds that come with AT&T Fiber, plus the perks across both fiber and copper services -- free equipment, no contracts, no set price increases after 12 months -- make AT&T a top choice for internet in Kansas.

Is fiber internet available in Kansas? According to the FCC, around 47% of Kansas households are wired for fiber internet service. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in the state, but fiber internet service may be available from Kwikom, Google Fiber or others, depending on where you live in Kansas.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Kansas? Mediacom has the cheapest internet plan in Kansas, offering speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $25 per month. Vyve Broadband is the next cheapest provider at $30 monthly for speeds up to 105Mbps. Besides Rise Broadband, which has a $45 per month plan for speeds up to 25Mbps, most Kansas internet providers charge at least $50 per month or more for home internet service.