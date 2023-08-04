Best Internet Providers in Topeka, Kansas

AT&T Fiber - Best overall Topeka internet provider Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Topeka residents have several solid internet options, but AT&T Fiber is a cut above the rest. Cox and T-Mobile Home Internet are OK, but only AT&T Fiber gives you upload speeds nearly as fast as your download speeds. That’s why it earned CNET’s pick as the best internet provider in the entire country.

Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Topeka across a variety of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Note that the prices, speeds and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speeds across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Topeka. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Top internet providers in Topeka

Topeka residents have several good options for internet in the area. Fiber connections from AT&T are available to about half of the city, while nearly everyone has access to Cox’s cable internet. According to FCC data, an impressive 99.9% of residents have access to 250Mbps download and 25Mbps upload speeds -- well above the 87% figure for the country as a whole.

AT&T Fiber Best overall Topeka internet provider Check availability Or call to order: 855-379-7188 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber is CNET’s choice for the best fiber internet provider in the entire country, so it makes sense that we’d like it in Topeka, too. Fiber internet provides “symmetrical” upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, and you won’t have to worry about data caps, equipment fees or contracts with AT&T. All of that translates to happy customers: AT&T earned the top ranking of any ISP from both the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in Topeka’s region. Availability: AT&T internet service is available to 88% of Topeka residents, but some will only have access to slower DSL plans, which we wouldn’t recommend. (You’ll only have one plan to pick from with DSL, and it’s much slower than fiber.) AT&T Fiber has the highest coverage in west-side neighborhoods like Westboro and McAlister Parkway. Plans and pricing: There are five AT&T Fiber plans in Topeka: $55 per month for 300Mbps upload and download speed, $65 for 500Mbps, $80 for 940/880Mbps, $110 for 2,000Mbps and $180 for 5,000Mbps. Fees and service details: Equipment is included with every AT&T Fiber plan, and there are no data caps or contracts required. You’ll also get a $100 or $150 reward card when you order online, and you can save another $20 each month when you bundle with an eligible AT&T Wireless plan. Read our AT&T Internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: 855-379-7188

Cox Best availability in Topeka Check availability Or call to order: 877-732-6603 Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 2,000Mbps Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Cox’s cable internet plans are available virtually everywhere in Topeka. It’s a good option to have as a backup if AT&T Fiber isn’t available. Cox offers fast download speeds and reasonable introductory prices, but there are several downsides. Pricing is confusing, with a web of discounts that make it unclear what your bill will actually look like each month (and when it might change). Upload speeds are a paltry 5-35Mbps in Topeka, which could be an issue for people who do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. All Cox plans come with a 1.2TB data cap, too (the average household uses about half that -- 587GB per month, according to OpenVault). All of that adds up to frustrated customers. Cox ranked sixth out of eight providers in the South region in J.D. Power’s study, and its American Customer Satisfaction Index scores were also below average. It’s still a decent choice for internet in Topeka, but you’ll need to be more vigilant when shopping. Availability: According to FCC data, Cox is available to 99.9% of residents in Topeka. Plans and pricing: There are four Cox internet plans in Topeka: 100Mbps download and 5Mbps upload speeds for $50 per month, 250/10Mbps for $70, 500/10 for $60 ($90 in year two) and 1,000/35Mbps for $100 (with a one-year contract). The 1,000Mbps plan costs $110 per month if you forgo the one-year contract and increases to $120 in year two, contract or not. One frustrating note: Cox automatically applies a $30 discount to all plans for the Affordable Connectivity Program, even though this is a federal subsidy for low-income households only; if you don’t qualify, the $30 will be added back onto your monthly bill. Fees and service details: All Cox plans include a 1.2TB data cap, and equipment is only included with the 100Mbps plan. On every other plan, it costs an additional $14 per month, but you also have the option to use your own modem and router. Read our Cox Communications review. Check Cox Communications availability Or call to order: 877-732-6603

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative to wired home internet in Topeka Check availability Or call to order: 855-379-7247 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet utilizes a fixed wireless connection -- data is beamed straight from cellular towers to a gateway device in your home. The speed you receive depends on your proximity to those cell towers, but 5G home internet is generally slower than fiber or cable connections, and it’s more susceptible to network congestion during peak hours. Fortunately, T-Mobile lets you try the service free for 15 days, so you have some time to see if it will work for you. Availability: 74% of Topeka has access to T-Mobile Home Internet. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile only offers one home internet plan for $50 per month. Download speeds average between 72 and 245Mbps, while upload speeds average between 15 and 31Mbps. Fees and service details: Equipment is included in the base price, and your price is guaranteed for as long as you keep service. You can also save $20 per month when you bundle with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 855-379-7247

Overview of Topeka internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 Cox Cable $50-$110 100-1,000Mbps $14 (optional) 1.25TB Optional 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Shop Providers

What other internet options are there in Topeka?

There are a few other internet providers with service in Topeka, but they all come with significant drawbacks:

KwiKom : KwiKom offers fixed wireless internet to 19% of Topeka, but you’ll pay a lot for slower speeds. Plans start at $55 per month for download speeds of 5Mbps -- AT&T Fiber offers 300Mbps for the same price -- and go up to $105 for 50Mbps. We recommend only going with KwiKom if your other options are satellite or a slower DSL plan.

: KwiKom offers fixed wireless internet to 19% of Topeka, but you’ll pay a lot for slower speeds. Plans start at $55 per month for download speeds of 5Mbps -- AT&T Fiber offers 300Mbps for the same price -- and go up to $105 for 50Mbps. We recommend only going with KwiKom if your other options are satellite or a slower DSL plan. Mercury Broadband : Mercury Broadband also offers fixed wireless internet in Topeka, but its plans are much more appealing than KwiKom’s. You can get 30Mbps for $50 a month, 75Mbps for $65 or 150Mbps for $99. That can’t compete with wired connections like AT&T Fiber and Cox, but it’s still a significant step up from satellite or DSL.

: Mercury Broadband also offers fixed wireless internet in Topeka, but its plans are much more appealing than KwiKom’s. You can get 30Mbps for $50 a month, 75Mbps for $65 or 150Mbps for $99. That can’t compete with wired connections like AT&T Fiber and Cox, but it’s still a significant step up from satellite or DSL. Satellite internet: It can be accessed almost anywhere in the country, but it’s slow and expensive. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite options; both come with two-year contracts, slow speeds, low data caps and high latency. Starlink is a newer satellite provider from SpaceX that delivers faster speeds and lower latency, but service is currently unavailable in Topeka. (Starlink says it “expects to expand service” to the area in 2023.)

Davel5957

Pricing info on Topeka home internet service

Internet prices in Topeka are on the high side. No plans are available for less than $50 per month (unless you bundle T-Mobile Home Internet with an eligible cellphone plan). On average, the starting price for internet in Topeka is $52 per month -- higher than Tulsa ($49) but lower than Kansas City ($53) and Wichita ($54).

Cheapest internet plans in Topeka Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Cox $50 100Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Mercury Broadband $50 30Mbps None None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None None KwiKom $55 5Mbps None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

How fast is Topeka broadband?

According to FCC data, 45% of Topeka residents have access to gig speeds -- over 1,000Mbps download -- and 99.9% can get at least 250Mbps. That’s well above the national average of 33% for gig speeds and 87% for 250Mbps. In Topeka, AT&T Fiber and Cox offer gig speed plans, with AT&T going up to 5,000Mbps in some parts of the city.

Fastest internet plans in Topeka Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T Fiber 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $180 None None AT&T Fiber 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $110 None None Cox 1 Gig 1,000Mbps 35Mbps $100 ($110 with no contract) 1.25TB Optional AT&T Fiber 940Mbps 880Mbps $80 None None Shop Providers

What’s the final word on internet providers in Topeka?

There’s a clear No. 1 when it comes to internet in Topeka: AT&T Fiber offers the best combination of fast speeds and affordable prices. If you can’t get AT&T Fiber at your address, Cox and T-Mobile Home Internet are both worthy backups, but they both come with some significant drawbacks. Cox has complicated pricing and data caps on most plans, while T-Mobile’s speeds are more unpredictable and could slow down during peak hours.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Topeka

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

Topeka internet FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Topeka? The best internet service provider in Topeka is AT&T Fiber. With symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps, reasonable prices and high customer satisfaction scores, it offers the best value in the area. Cox offers download speeds up to 1,000Mbps, but upload speeds are much lower and prices increase after a year on some plans. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good option, with speeds up to 245Mbps and no contracts or hidden fees.

Is fiber internet available in Topeka? Yes, fiber internet is available in Topeka. AT&T offers fiber internet with speeds up to 5,000Mbps, no equipment fees and unlimited data.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Topeka? The cheapest internet providers in Topeka are Cox and T-Mobile. Both have starting prices at $50 per month. Cox gets you download speeds up to 100Mbps, while T-Mobile goes up to 245Mbps.