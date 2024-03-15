Best Internet Providers in Overland Park, Kansas

What is the best internet provider in Overland Park?

For most households in Overland Park, CNET recommends AT&T Fiber for internet service. AT&T Fiber is the top-rated provider on CNET's list for best ISPs of 2024, and it offers wide coverage, symmetrical speeds and lightning-fast connectivity. But if AT&T's DSL network is the only option available at your address, you'll get faster speeds and better cost-per-Mbps with Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet instead.

If you're hunting for the most affordable or speediest services in Overland Park, we've also found those top picks. Consolidated Communications and Everfast Fiber tie for the cheapest plan in the area, both offering 100 megabits per second for only $25 per month. However, for only $5 more a month, you can get 500Mbps through these same providers. Google Fiber offers the fastest connection in this popular Kansas town: 8 gigabits -- or 8,000Mbps -- for $150 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Overland Park across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Overland Park. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Overland Park, Kansas, in 2024

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Overland Park, KS Our take - AT&T Fiber is one of the best providers you can get for home broadband, offering symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps to all serviceable customers. This ISP also offers a few middle tiers: 300Mbps, 500Mbps, 1,000Mbps and 2,000Mbps. Prices start at $55 per month, and all plans include unlimited data, equipment and no required contracts. Read full review.

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Broadest coverage in Overland Park, KS Our take - Spectrum offers the widest coverage in Overland Park, serving over 91% of households, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Customers can choose from three plans, ranging in download speed from 300Mbps up to 1,000Mbps. While you won't have to worry about any data caps or contracts under this ISP, you'll have to pay $7 if you choose to rent a modem through Spectrum. Read full review.

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Overland Park, KS Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet may not be the cheapest or fastest option for residential internet, but its all-inclusive pricing might make it an enticing option -- especially for mobile users. This fixed wireless provider costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible customers -- for speeds up to 245Mbps, and includes unlimited data and equipment for no extra fee. Read full review.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Overland Park internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4

AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4

Consolidated Communications Cable/Fiber $25-$60 100-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Everfast Fiber Fiber $25-$60 100-1,000Mbps $7 router (optional) None None N/A Google Fiber Fiber $70-$150 1,000-8,000Mbps None None None 7.4

Spectrum Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router None None 7.2

T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2

What's the cheapest internet plan in Overland Park? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Consolidated 100 $25 100Mbps None Everfast 100Mbps $25 100Mbps None Consolidated 500 $30 500Mbps None Everfast 500Mbps $30 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $7 (optional)

Spectrum Internet $40 300Mbps $7 (optional)

Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None

AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None

T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None

Google Fiber Gig $70 1,000Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Overland Park

The best internet deals and top promotions in Overland Park depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Overland Park internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, Google and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Overland Park

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We use the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Overland Park FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Overland Park? Thanks to its symmetrical download and upload speeds, fast connectivity and simple service details, CNET picks AT&T Fiber as the best internet provider in Overland Park, Kansas.

Is fiber internet available in Overland Park? The FCC reports that fiber internet is available to just under 68% of households in Overland Park. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select households may also be serviceable for fiber connectivity under Google Fiber and Everfast Fiber.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Overland Park? Consolidated Communications and Everfast Fiber both offer cheap internet plans in Overland Park, costing $25 per month for 100Mbps of speed.