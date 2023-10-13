Best Internet Providers in Irving, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Irving?

Frontier Fiber is the best internet provider in Irving, with both the fastest and the cheapest plans in the city. Unfortunately, only around two in five residents currently have access to it. If you can’t get Frontier, Spectrum offers good value virtually everywhere in the city, but prices increase significantly after two years. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good alternative; speeds aren’t as fast as Frontier or Spectrum, but your price is locked in for as long as you stay a customer.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Irving across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Irving. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Irving, Texas

Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Irving, Texas Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 536-4810 Product details Price range $40 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee If fiber internet is available, it’s almost always your best option. That’s because fiber offers upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds -- ideal for houses with a lot of video calls or online gaming. In Irving, the most prevalent fiber provider is Frontier, and it offers both the fastest and cheapest internet plans in the city. Availability: Frontier Fiber is available at 40% of Irving households, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing: There are four Frontier Fiber plans in Irving, ranging from $40 per month for 500/500Mbps speeds to $155 for 5,000/5,000Mbps. Fees and service details: Equipment is included with every Frontier Fiber plan, and there are no data caps or contracts required. Read our Frontier internet review. Check Frontier Fiber availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 536-4810

Spectrum Broadest coverage in Irving, Texas Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots If you can’t get Frontier Fiber at your address, Spectrum is a great backup option. The cable provider has the fastest median download speeds of any ISP in the country, according to Ookla speed tests, and it’s available almost everywhere in Irving. The main downside is its slow upload speeds -- Spectrum had the slowest upload speeds in Ookla’s tests -- but most people will be fine with 20 to 35Mbps provided by Spectrum’s plans in Irving. Availability: 94% of Irving households have access to Spectrum. Plans and pricing: There are only two Spectrum plans available in Irving. You can get 500/20Mbps speeds for $50 per month or 1,000/35Mbps for $70. After two years, the price on both plans increases by $50 per month. Fees and service details: Renting a Wi-Fi router through Spectrum will add $5 to your monthly bill, but there are no data caps or contracts. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Irving, Texas Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet is powered by the company's existing cellular network and offers a refreshingly simple alternative to the traditional ISPs. There’s only one plan, and everything is included in the $50 monthly price tag -- no equipment charges, data caps or contracts -- and the price is locked for as long as you stay with T-Mobile. The ISP also has the highest rating of any non-fiber provider from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 70% of Irving residents. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile’s single home internet plan costs $50 per month and provides speeds up to 245/31Mbps. You can also save an extra $20 a month by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile, and you can try the service out for 15 days with a money-back guarantee. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988

Irving internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Fiber $40-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Irving

AT&T Fiber : AT&T Fiber was CNET’s pick for the best fiber internet provider nationwide, and it’s almost always our top pick when it’s available in a city. Unfortunately, it’s not widely available in Irving, with service more prevalent near Dallas and Grand Prairie.

: AT&T Fiber was CNET’s pick for the best fiber internet provider nationwide, and it’s almost always our top pick when it’s available in a city. Unfortunately, it’s not widely available in Irving, with service more prevalent near Dallas and Grand Prairie. Satellite internet : You can get satellite internet everywhere in Irving, but it’s only worth considering as a last resort. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite ISPs, but both come with stingy data caps, slower speeds and high monthly costs. Starlink is a newer satellite provider from SpaceX, and it has unlimited data and significantly faster speeds, but you’ll have to purchase the satellite dish up front for $599.

: You can get satellite internet everywhere in Irving, but it’s only worth considering as a last resort. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite ISPs, but both come with stingy data caps, slower speeds and high monthly costs. Starlink is a newer satellite provider from SpaceX, and it has unlimited data and significantly faster speeds, but you’ll have to purchase the satellite dish up front for $599. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile, Verizon uses its vast cellular network to offer fixed wireless internet in Irving. It’s less widely available than T-Mobile -- 44% of residents have access -- but it offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps at some addresses. Customers with an eligible Verizon Wireless plan can also save by bundling with Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Martin Vargas / Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Irving

There are four internet plans in Irving that cost $50 or less per month. That’s less than neighboring Dallas (eight plans) and Fort Worth (five), but still relatively affordable for a city of Irving’s size. Low-income households can also take advantage of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 monthly subsidy for home internet.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Irving? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Frontier Fiber 500 $40 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet Ultra $50 500Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Irving

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Irving depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Irving internet providers such as Spectrum may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier, T-Mobile and AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Irving broadband?

Irving has no shortage of choices for fast internet. According to speed test data from Ookla, Irving residents receive 237/32Mbps speeds on average -- good for 23rd out of the 100 most populous cities in the country, and ahead of Arlington, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Plano and Dallas.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Irving

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Irving?

There are a number of good options for internet in Irving. Frontier Fiber is the best internet provider overall, with both the fastest and cheapest plans available in the city. Unfortunately, it’s only available to 40% of households. If you can’t get Frontier, Spectrum is a good backup option that’s available almost everywhere in Irving, but prices increase significantly after two years. T-Mobile Home Internet guarantees that your price will stay the same as long as you stay a customer, but it’s best for smaller households that don’t need as much speed.

Internet providers in Irving FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Irving? Frontier Fiber is the best internet provider in Irving, with both the fastest and the cheapest plans in the city. If you can’t get Frontier, Spectrum, T-Mobile and AT&T Fiber are all solid backup options that are available throughout the city.

Is fiber internet available in Irving? Yes, fiber internet is available in Irving through AT&T and Frontier. Both providers offer fiber internet plans with no data caps or contracts and speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Irving? Frontier Fiber is the cheapest internet provider in Irving, with plans starting at $40 per month for 500/500Mbps speeds. Spectrum, T-Mobile and Verizon all offer plans starting at $50 per month.