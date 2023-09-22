Best Internet Providers in Arlington, Texas

If you’re shopping for internet service in Arlington, your first step should be to enter your address on AT&T’s website. Can you get its fiber internet service at your house? If the answer’s yes, your search is over. With ultrafast speeds and reasonable prices, AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider for most households in Arlington. If it’s not available at your address, both Spectrum and T-Mobile are passable, though imperfect, second choices.

Top internet providers in Arlington

The best internet providers offer fast speeds at affordable rates, and have a track record of satisfying customers. In Arlington, the lone ISP that checks all those boxes is AT&T Fiber.

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Arlington Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (866) 431-6052 Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber isn’t just the best internet provider in Arlington -- it’s one of the best in the country. CNET named AT&T Fiber the best fiber internet provider in our analysis of the best internet providers nationwide, and it also received the highest score of any ISP in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. AT&T's 100% fiber-optic service delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds, making it an ideal choice for people who do a lot of online gaming and videoconferencing. Availability: Though AT&T internet service is available to about 90% of addresses in Arlington, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission, some of those addresses are eligible only for the company's slower DSL plans. If you check your address on AT&T’s website and see just one plan available (typically up to 50Mbps), take heed: That's a DSL plan and you're better off with Spectrum or T-Mobile. Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber offers five plans in Arlington, ranging from $55 to $250 per month for maximum download speeds of 300Mbps to 5Gbps (5,000Mbps). Fees and service details: Equipment is included with every AT&T Fiber plan, and there are no data caps or contracts required. You can also save an extra $20 each month when you bundle with an eligible AT&T Wireless plan. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (866) 431-6052

Spectrum Broadest coverage in Arlington Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum's internet service plans are just OK, but they're widely available throughout Arlington. You’ll get fast download speeds at a reasonable price -- Ookla speed test results named Spectrum the fastest provider nationwide with median download speeds of 243Mbps. Like all cable internet providers, however, Spectrum's upload speeds are significantly slower. And prospective customers should take note: The monthly price of some plans double in the second year. A quick search of the Arlington subreddit shows some customers in Arlington have also reported issues with outages. Availability: Spectrum is available to 95% of households in Arlington. Plans and pricing: At some addresses in Arlington, Spectrum offers 100Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds for $30 per month (though that increases to $60 after two years). The cheapest plan available at other addresses is 500/20Mbps for $50 (which increases to $105 after one year). All areas have access to 1,000/35Mbps for $70 (which jumps to $125 after one year). Fees and service details: Spectrum service includes a free modem, but a Wi-Fi router adds $5 monthly to your bill. There are no data caps or contracts required with any Spectrum plans in Arlington. Read our Spectrum internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Arlington Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile’s fixed wireless internet is affordable and widely available with the highest approval rating of any nonfiber provider in the country, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. It doesn’t offer the same speed as AT&T Fiber or Spectrum, but most households don’t need gig speeds. For households with one or two people, T-Mobile has plenty of horsepower. Availability: 76% of Arlington residents have access to T-Mobile Home Internet. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile only has one internet plan available. It costs $50 per month and provides speeds of 245/31Mbps. Your price is locked in for as long as you remain a customer. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile. You can save an additional $20 monthly by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988

Arlington internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB (none for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $30-$70 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Other available Arlington residential internet providers

Nextlink : Nextlink's two fixed wireless plans are available to 21% of Arlington households. You can get 25/5Mbps for $40 monthly or 50/10Mbps for $60. Nextlink offers the first month of service for free and both plans come with unlimited data, but you’ll have to sign a two-year contract to get the best price. Fixed wireless is a slightly better option than satellite internet in terms of speed and reliability, but Verizon and T-Mobile are much stronger fixed wireless options.

: Nextlink's two fixed wireless plans are available to 21% of Arlington households. You can get 25/5Mbps for $40 monthly or 50/10Mbps for $60. Nextlink offers the first month of service for free and both plans come with unlimited data, but you’ll have to sign a two-year contract to get the best price. Fixed wireless is a slightly better option than satellite internet in terms of speed and reliability, but Verizon and T-Mobile are much stronger fixed wireless options. Satellite internet : Satellite internet is usually your last resort if you live in a rural area and can’t get anything else. HughesNet and Viasat are available everywhere in Arlington, but you’ll have to deal with slow speeds, high prices and low data caps. Starlink satellite internet is faster but extremely expensive at $120 per month for service plus $599 upfront for the equipment.

: Satellite internet is usually your last resort if you live in a rural area and can’t get anything else. HughesNet and Viasat are available everywhere in Arlington, but you’ll have to deal with slow speeds, high prices and low data caps. Starlink satellite internet is faster but extremely expensive at $120 per month for service plus $599 upfront for the equipment. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon's service is comparable to T-Mobile's, which is our pick for the best fixed wireless internet in Arlington. Both use cellular towers to provide connectivity, but Verizon's 5G network delivers faster speed. The downside? Less than half of Arlington is covered by Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Pricing for internet providers in Arlington

Residents of Arlington can expect to pay between $50 to $80 for internet plans with speeds up to 1Gbps. Spectrum has the cheapest plans in the area, but the monthly prices increase significantly in the second or third year. Low-income households can take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program's federal subsidy that provides a $30 per month discount on home internet.

How fast is Arlington broadband?

Arlington residents can expect median download speeds of 232Mbps and upload speeds of 22Mbps, according to Ookla speed test results. That’s about on par with Texas (209/28Mbps) and the US as a whole (210/24Mbps). Arlington also ranks ahead of nearby Fort Worth and Dallas for download speed.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Arlington

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our prepublication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our page on how we test ISPs.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Arlington?

Fast internet is widely available in Arlington -- 95% of the city can get 250Mbps speeds, compared to 83% of Texas -- but residents don’t have as many options as they do in other cities. AT&T Fiber is widely available, and if you can get it, you should. It’s the only ISP in the area that has symmetrical upload and download speeds, and the monthly prices are reasonable -- and don’t automatically increase over time the way Spectrum's sometimes do. T-Mobile Home Internet offers an affordable option throughout Arlington, but it doesn’t offer the same high speeds as AT&T and Spectrum.

Internet providers in Arlington FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Arlington? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Arlington. It was named the best fiber internet provider in the US by CNET and received the highest customer satisfaction score in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. AT&T offers five plans in Arlington, with symmetrical speeds between 300Mbps and 5,000Mbps and prices ranging from $55 to $250. Equipment is included with every AT&T Fiber plan and there are no data caps or contracts required.

Is fiber internet available in Arlington? Yes, fiber internet is available in Arlington through AT&T. The provider offers symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps throughout the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Arlington? The cheapest internet provider in Arlington is Spectrum. Spectrum offers three different plans ranging from 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps, with plans starting as low as $30 a month. That noted, Spectrum’s prices increase significantly once the promotional rate expires in Year 2 or 3.