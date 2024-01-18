Best Internet Providers in Grand Junction, Colorado

What is the best internet provider in Grand Junction?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Grand Junction due to its low introductory pricing, fast speeds and high availability. The cable internet provider offers the cheapest internet plan in Grand Junction at $30 a month for speeds up to 100 megabits per second and is the only ISP to offer gig speeds throughout the area. Spectrum’s gig plan is available to approximately 90% of Grand Junction households and offers download speeds up to 1,000Mbps, the fastest of any major ISP locally.

Quantum Fiber’s 940Mbps plan offers comparable download speeds and has the advantage of symmetrical download and upload speeds, but availability is currently quite limited in Grand Junction. Fellow Lumen Technologies brand CenturyLink is much more widely available, though max speeds and overall value can’t compete with Quantum Fiber, Spectrum or some of the area’s fixed wireless services.

T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are the leading fixed wireless ISPs in Grand Junction. T-Mobile boasts greater availability, while Verizon has the potential to deliver faster speeds (up to 1,000Mbps in select areas). Rise Broadband and Optimus Communications also offer fixed wireless internet in Grand Junction, but max speeds are low and the cost per Mbps is too high to recommend over other options.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Grand Junction across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Grand Junction. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Grand Junction, Colorado

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Grand Junction, CO Our take - Spectrum's key advantage in Grand Junction is its high-speed availability. The cable ISP stands out for its competitive, straightforward pricing and simple service terms that include unlimited data and no contract requirements. Read full review . . .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Best broadband coverage in Grand Junction, CO Our take - CenturyLink is available to more Grand Junction households than Spectrum. Speeds over the DSL-based service will vary by location and may not compete with even the slowest Spectrum speeds. Quantum Fiber, another Lumen Technologies brand, offers much faster speed tiers than CenturyLink, 500 and 940Mbps, but availability is much more limited. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 731-3490 Check with CenturyLink Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data

Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Grand Junction, CO Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet recently raised its monthly rates for new customers from $50 to $60. Despite the price increase, the service is still a decent deal, offering speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Customers who bundle with a qualifying mobile plan can get $10 or $20 off the monthly cost of home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Grand Junction, Colorado, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 10-140Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Optimus Communications Fixed wireless $57-$127 25-120Mbps None None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55-$65 25-50Mbps $10 None None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with select mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Grand Junction

The best internet deals and top promotions in Grand Junction depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Grand Junction internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet, may run special offers or promotional discounts for a limited time. Many, however, including Spectrum, CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Grand Junction Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Internet Plus $70 ($45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber Gigabit $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Ultra $70 500Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Grand Junction

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Grand Junction, Colorado FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Grand Junction? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Grand Junction due to its high availability of fast speeds and straightforward pricing. Spectrum offers 100, 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps speeds throughout much of Grand Junction. All plans include unlimited data and a free modem rental.

Is fiber internet available in Grand Junction? Recent FCC data shows fiber availability is limited to less than 900 Grand Junction households. Serviceability is greatest in the Westwood Estates and Colonial Heights communities, but fiber internet is still difficult to come by in any part of Grand Junction. Quantum Fiber is the area’s main fiber internet provider.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Grand Junction? Spectrum has the lowest introductory rate for home internet in Grand Junction at $30 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Service includes unlimited data and a free modem rental, while renting a router will add just $5 to your monthly bill. All other major ISPs in the Grand Junction area have a starting monthly price of $50 or higher.