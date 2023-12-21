Best Internet Providers in Lakewood, Colorado

Quantum Fiber Best internet provider in Lakeland, CO
Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase
Connection Type Fiber
Xfinity Best broadband coverage in Lakewood, CO
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Lakewood, CO
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet provider in Lakewood, CO
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $50 per Month
Updated Dec. 21, 2023 7:52 a.m. PT

Written by  David Anders
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover.
David Anders Senior Writer
David Anders is a senior writer for CNET covering broadband providers, smart home devices and security products. Prior to joining CNET, David built his industry expertise writing for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. In his 5 plus years covering broadband, David's work has been referenced by a variety of sources including ArcGIS, DIRECTV and more. David is from and currently resides in the Charlotte area with his wife, son and two cats.
Expertise Broadband providers, Home internet, Security Cameras
Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks.

What is the best internet provider in Lakewood?

A fiber internet connection is often the preferred choice for home internet, and that’s the case in Lakewood, Colorado, as Quantum Fiber is the area’s best internet service provider. Service comes with fast upload and download speeds, free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Quantum Fiber’s high-speed internet selection is somewhat limited in Lakewood, with two different speed tiers to choose from: 500 and 940 megabits per second, starting at $50 and $75 per month, respectively. For more internet options, including cheaper and faster plans, consider Xfinity. 

Lakewood’s primary cable internet provider, Xfinity, offers the cheapest internet plan, starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Its fastest plan advertises download speeds up to 1,200Mbps, although upload speeds over the cable connection are much slower at 35Mbps.

Fixed wireless internet providers Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet are worth considering for their decent speeds, low pricing and simple service terms, including unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts. You’ll likely get faster speeds with Verizon 5G Home Internet, but T-Mobile Home Internet has greater availability in Lakewood and the surrounding areas.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Lakewood across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Lakewood. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Lakewood, Colorado

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month

Quantum Fiber

Best internet provider in Lakeland, CO

Our take - A wider plan selection would be ideal, but Quantum Fiber’s 500 and 940Mbps deliver enough speed for nearly any home and household usage. Either plan is a great value with unlimited data, free equipment and no contract requirements included at no extra cost.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best broadband coverage in Lakewood, CO

Our take - Cable’s common advantage over fiber is availability, and that’s true of Xfinity versus Quantum Fiber in Lakewood. Xfinity is available virtually anywhere in Lakewood, offering a variety of plans ranging from 75 to 1,200Mbps. Service terms, such as contracts, equipment fees and data caps vary by plan, so be sure to check the fine print before signing up.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Lakewood, CO

Our take - Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network covers much of the greater Denver area, including Lakewood. Home internet won’t be available everywhere you can get 5G on your phone, but if your address is eligible for service, it’s worth checking out. The contract-free service comes with unlimited data, free equipment and a bonus discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best rural internet provider in Lakewood, CO

Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet doesn’t have the same speed range as Verizon 5G Home Internet but has a broader coverage area. As such, it’s an ideal choice for internet in rural areas, offering speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps starting at $50 per month. Equipment and unlimited data are included with the contract-free service, and qualifying Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the monthly rate of home internet.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month
Lakewood, Colorado internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Aerux Broadband Fixed wireless$99-$16920-50Mbps$8 (does not include router)NoneNoneN/A
CenturyLink DSL$50 20-100Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.7
Quantum Fiber Fiber$50-$75500-940MbpsNoneNoneNone6.7
Rise Broadband Fixed wireless$45-$5525-50Mbps$10 250GB or unlimitedNone6.2
Starry Internet Fixed wireless$50-$85200-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity Cable$20-$7075-1,200Mbps$15 (included in most plans)1.2TB or unlimitedNone required7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Lakewood?

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps$15 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More $30 200Mbps$15 (optional)
Rise Broadband 25 Unlimited $45 25Mbps$10
Quantum Fiber $50 500MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
Starry Basic $50 200MbpsNone
CenturyLink Internet $50 20-100Mbps$15 (optional)
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Aerial view of Lakewood, Colorado with Denver visible in the background.
Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Lakewood

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Lakewood depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Lakewood internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Quantum Fiber, CenturyLink and Rise Broadband, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Lakewood

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $85 1,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TB or unlimitedCable
Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TB or unlimitedCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)85-1,000Mbps50-75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Starry Internet Gig $85 1,000Mbps50MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps940MbpsNoneFiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Lakewood

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Lakewood FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Lakewood, Colorado?

Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider in Lakewood. It’s the only major ISP in the area to offer symmetrical upload and download speeds. Service comes with unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts, perks that aren’t available with all Xfinity plans.

Is fiber internet available in Lakewood?

Yes. Approximately 35% of Lakewood households are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the FCC. Perhaps to be expected, fiber availability increases the closer you get to Denver, but fiber internet can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the Lakewood area. Quantum Fiber is the largest, and essentially only, fiber internet provider in Lakewood.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Lakewood?

Xfinity has the cheapest plan of any Lakewood internet provider, with service starting at just $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. A one-year term agreement may be required for the lowest pricing. Additionally, renting equipment may add $15 to your monthly bill. Faster Xfinity plans, such as the $60 gig plan, are also competitively priced and may come with no contract requirements, data caps or equipment fees.

Which internet provider in Lakewood offers the fastest plan?

Xfinity’s Gigabit Extra plan offers the fastest download speeds in Lakewood, up to 1,200Mbps, starting at $85 monthly. Upload speeds are a different story, topping out at just 35Mbps.

Quantum Fiber offers the fastest download and upload speeds in Lakewood, up to 940Mbps.

