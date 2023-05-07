If you're in the market for internet service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, you'll find several options that vary in availability and cost. However, popular internet service providers like Xfinity and CenturyLink come in clutch for plenty of customers in this area, with Xfinity earning our nod as the best overall ISP in Colorado Springs.

As internet technology continues to evolve -- with providers like T-Mobile rapidly expanding its 5G service -- and people are always looking to save money, it's important to know your options. While many top-rated internet service providers aren't yet available in Colorado Springs, there are still several to choose from (at good prices and decent speeds).

Find out what Colorado Springs offers so you can decide which internet service provider is best for you.

Best internet providers in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs has a handful of top options for internet, but four stand out from the rest. Here are your best options for fiber, fixed wireless, budget-friendly and overall service.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Xfinity Best overall Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 498-5506 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Comcast's Xfinity is a widely available and reliable internet service provider for Colorado Springs. Because of its availability, a vast range of plans to choose from and some lower-priced options, it's the best overall choice for Colorado Springs. Availability: Xfinity is widely available across the city limits of Colorado Springs. Plans and pricing: Plans range from $20 per month to $117 monthly. However, a deal or discount is almost always available, so it could end up even cheaper. There are currently eight plans available, plus a low-income option. Fees and service details: Speeds range from 75Mbps to 2,000Mbps. Xfinity is generous with its data caps, offering 1.2TB at a minimum, and most plans don't require a contract or equipment fees. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 498-5506

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet service Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 731-3490 Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier CenturyLink is one of only a few fiber options in town. And while locals will see many CenturyLink options, not everything available is fiber. Look for Quantum Fiber or CenturyLink plans of 200Mbps or higher if you're after fiber. Availability: Most of the availability in Colorado Springs is DSL, but about 10%-20% of the city has access to fiber. Plans and pricing: Two options for fiber internet are available starting at $30 per month. Fees and service details: Speeds range from 200-940Mbps with no data cap or contract. Read our CenturyLink home internet review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 731-3490

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless service Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile's home internet offering is growing rapidly, and though it's not widely available across Colorado Springs, it's a good option if you can get it. Availability: Even if you can access T-Mobile's network, you'll need to check the site to see if your address is serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet. It's not yet available everywhere in Colorado Springs. Plans and pricing: The price is set at $50 per month. However, customers can get it even cheaper when bundled with a Magenta Max phone plan: $20 off monthly. Fees and service details: No contracts or data caps. Typical download speeds range from 72-245Mbps. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 687-6988

Rise Broadband Best budget option for rural internet Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 458-9550 Product details Price range $45 - $65 per month Speed range 25 - 50Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase Though Rise Broadband may not be the absolute cheapest internet option (that goes to Xfinity's Connect tier), it is a great budget-friendly option for those who live just outside the city limits of Colorado Springs. Availability: Rise Broadband isn't widely available -- many homes near downtown Colorado Springs won't have access. This ISP caters to rural areas. Plans and pricing: Prices start at $25 per month, much cheaper than many DSL and satellite options for rural and underpopulated areas. Fees and service details: Speeds range from 25-1,000Mbps, and you may have a data cap. Some plans have a cap of 250GB, but you can upgrade to an unlimited plan. Read our Rise Broadband home internet review. Check Rise Broadband availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 458-9550

Overview of internet providers in Colorado Springs Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber DSL/fiber $30-$70 20-940Mbps $15 modem (optional) None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $25-$100 25-1,000Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Xfinity Cable $20-$117 75-2,000Mbps $15-$25 modem and router (optional) 1.2TB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 7 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

All available Colorado Springs residential internet providers



Colorado Springs has quite a few options for internet service providers, though many of the smaller companies offer service to only a few areas. Many of them are also a bit pricey, but if you value a small business, there are some to choose from.

Earthlink : Earthlink offers a few different plans for Colorado Springs, starting at 10Mbps and ranging up to 1,000Mbps. You'll find fixed wireless and fiber connections, priced around $50 per month and no data caps.

Earthlink offers a few different plans for Colorado Springs, starting at 10Mbps and ranging up to 1,000Mbps. You'll find fixed wireless and fiber connections, priced around $50 per month and no data caps. Kellin Communications : Kellin Communications is a local Colorado fixed wireless internet service provider with some availability in Colorado Springs. Compared with other options, it's one of the slower and more expensive providers -- packages start at $70 per month for 15Mbps.

Kellin Communications is a local Colorado fixed wireless internet service provider with some availability in Colorado Springs. Compared with other options, it's one of the slower and more expensive providers -- packages start at $70 per month for 15Mbps. PCI Broadband : PCI Broadband is another local internet service provider, though it has very little availability in Colorado Springs. Fixed wireless prices start at $40 monthly for 10Mbps, and fiber prices start at $40 per month for 25Mbps.

PCI Broadband is another local internet service provider, though it has very little availability in Colorado Springs. Fixed wireless prices start at $40 monthly for 10Mbps, and fiber prices start at $40 per month for 25Mbps. Satellite internet Viasat HughesNet

Stratus IQ: Local Colorado Springs company Stratus IQ offers fiber internet plans to customers. It isn't fully available across Colorado Springs, but customers with access will find speeds of up to 1,000Mbps with plans starting at $50 monthly.

Cris Stoddard/Getty Images

Pricing info on Colorado Springs home internet service

You'll find decent deals on your internet in Colorado Springs. Based on our calculations, the average starting price is about $44 per month, with a handful of providers offering plans starting even lower than that.

Cheap internet options in the Colorado Springs area

Xfinity clocks in with the lowest price available (plus, it's a good value when looking at price per Mbps), but some internet service providers may offer an even better deal. If you qualify for a low-cost internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program, you can save $30 monthly (up to $75 per month on tribal lands) on your internet.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Colorado Springs? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 modem (optional) 1 year Rise Broadband $25 25Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $30 200Mbps $15 modem (optional) None PCI Broadband (fiber) $40 25Mbps None None Viasat $50 25Mbps $10 2 years T-Mobile Home Internet $50 245Mbps None None HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 modem 2 years Kellin Communications $70 15Mbps None None Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Fastest internet providers in Colorado Springs

Xfinity has the second-fastest median download speed nationwide, so it's no surprise it's the fastest internet service provider you can get in Colorado Springs. Most internet speeds in this area are under 100Mbps, especially if you're on a budget. However, you'll find download speeds up to 2,000Mbps if you want to spend a little more money.

Colorado Springs isn't exactly known for its superfast internet speeds -- only a few internet service providers offer speeds over 940Mbps (and only one has a multi-gigabit plan). That being said, the prices are moderate for these fast speeds.

What are the fastest internet plans in Colorado Springs? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Xfinity Gigabit x2 2,000Mbps 200Mbps $120 None None Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps 35Mbps $80 None None Stratus IQ 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $90 None None Earthlink 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $90 None 1 year Xfinity Gigabit 1,000Mbps 20Mbps $75 None None CenturyLink 940Mbps 940Mbps $70 None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What's the final word on internet providers in Colorado Springs?



Colorado Springs offers a wide variety of internet options, whether you're living in a rural area and need a satellite provider or living downtown looking for a fiber connection. With prices starting at just $20 a month, there's a little something for everyone. Xfinity offers the widest variety with the lowest prices and highest speeds, but local companies like PCI Broadband or Stratus IQ are hanging in there as contenders.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Colorado Springs

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Colorado Springs FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Colorado Springs? Xfinity is the most widely available ISP in Colorado Springs and gives you the most options for your money. If you're on a budget, you can get a plan for just $20 per month, but if you're looking for top speeds and capabilities, Xfinity has that too.

Is fiber internet available in Colorado Springs? Yes, you can get fiber internet in Colorado Springs. CenturyLink and Stratus IQ both offer fiber internet plans. Ting is also planning to offer services in Colorado Springs soon.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Colorado Springs? Xfinity has the lowest prices for internet service providers in Colorado Springs, though Rise Broadband is right behind (with no contracts). Some ISPs offer deals throughout the year or discounts for low-income households.