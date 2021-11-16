Black Friday 2021 ad scans: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and more reveal their biggest deals

Deal Savings Price































Black Friday isn't just one day -- it's a week, a month, a season. And the big event is already upon us, with retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and others outlining their full plans and specific deals for Black Friday week. That includes big price cuts on favorites like Apple devices, Sony and Bose headphones, and even online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to retailers "leaking" their slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, available online days before, we now know hard dates: Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.

Want to see the details? We've collected links to the online circulars here so you can peruse them at your leisure. In the meantime, we're compiling and curating our favorite deals available now and coming soon. Whether you're planning on shopping at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Costco, Lowe's or elsewhere, this is your best starting point. Keep checking back. We'll regularly update this list as more circulars are released.

The latest additions here are Walmart (updated), Target (updated), Office Depot, Staples, PetSmart and Lowe's.

Walmart Walmart's early "Deals for Days" events have ended, and now we have the details on its real Black Friday sale, which will start on Monday, Nov. 22. Walmart has posted an interactive ad scan of the upcoming sale on its website -- you can check it out below. Note that the retailer is pledging online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with AirPods Pro as low as $159 (a new all-time low price). Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Target Target just revealed a 60-page ad scan noting a full slate of Black Friday deals starting Nov. 21. You'll find loads of discounts on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances, headphones, toys and more. You can also view its 42-page list of sale items for Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 here. Compare and contrast, and you'll see the best time to start scooping up discounts from Fitbit, Bose, Sony, Samsung, Apple and more. Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Target

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Amazon doesn't have a traditional "newspaper circular," but the company's press release has detailed some of the biggest deals to expect. More importantly, Amazon already has a Black Friday deals section live on its site where it's running a long list of discounts, including discounts up to 50% on Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Staples Staples released a two-page Black Friday Sneak Peek for offers valid Nov. 21 to 27.

Best Buy Best Buy has a wide array of deals this year, many of which are available online now. Expect more to be added in the days ahead. Read more: Best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Macy's Macy's will be offering Black Friday deals from Nov. 23 through 27. You can preview the store's 56-page ad below.

Kohl's Kohl's has a ton of Black Friday deals that you can preview below. Just enter your ZIP code to find ads for the store closest to you. Offers are valid Nov. 21 through 26.

Costco Check out Costco's Black Friday deals, which start online Nov. 25 and in stores Nov. 26 through 29.

Dell Dell is dropping prices on a ton of great computers and accessories. Its Black Friday Sneak Peek deals are live now. Check out the savings through Dell's landing page below.

Lenovo Lenovo has a wide variety of products on sale -- not just computers -- during its Days of Doorbusters event going on now through Dec. 16. Check out Lenovo's 20-page Holiday 2021 eCatalog, covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, below.

JCPenney JCPenney has Black Friday deals running all month long.

Belk Belk dropped a seven-page ad for its Black Friday Bash going on Nov. 19 through 27. You can preview the deals below.

Home Depot shoppers can view the retailer's 91-page holiday catalog below for seasonal savings.

Office Depot Office Depot Black Friday deals drop online Nov. 25 and will be available in stores Nov. 26 and 27. Check out the sort of savings you can expect below.

PetSmart/Screenshot by CNET PetSmart's Black Friday preview features savings on everything from aquariums to small animal beds to cat litter. Offers valid online Nov. 25, with brick-and-mortar locations joining on Nov. 26. Certain live pets will also be 50% off in stores.

Lowe's/Screenshot by CNET Lowe's Seasons of Savings has early Black Friday savings that are happening now, with deep discounts on appliances, power tools, holiday décor, and more. Prices valid Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. We will update as other deals roll out.

JoAnn/Screenshot by CNET Early Black Friday deals are live at JoAnn stores Nov. 11 to Nov. 23.